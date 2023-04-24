Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 24, 2023 11:20 AM
kim kardashian
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
01 of 09

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore a quintessentially Kim outfit to The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The mogul modeled a fashionably deconstructed outfit on the red carpet consisting of a gray bandeau top, a matching hit-slit maxi skirt, a stack of silver wrist cuffs, a matching neck cuff and spiral-like heels.

02 of 09

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ruffled some fashion feathers in a bright green Valentino gown at the Italian premiere of her new movie Citadel on Friday. The superstar actress completed her flowy green garment with shiny Bulgari jewelry.

03 of 09

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow kept things neutral at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards on Sunday. The GOOP founder sported an all-beige look consisting of a cropped turtleneck, floor-grazing trousers and simple jewelry for the ceremony's red carpet.

04 of 09

Pamela Anderson

pamela anderson
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Pamela Anderson went for chic simplicity at The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday. The Baywatch alum wore a plunging textured gray gown that she paired with a polka-dot clutch and pointy-toed heels for the purple carpet.

05 of 09

Zoe Saldaña

zoe saldana
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña arrived at the European Gala Event for her new movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3 in style. The blockbuster actress wore a multi-colored, ultra-plunging Armani Privé Couture gown to the red carpet that she completed with pointy black heels, sleek slicked-back hair and small hoop earrings.

06 of 09

Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brie Larson shimmered in her sequin-accented dress at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The Marvel star sported a red sequin, black silk and black lace floor-length Rodarte design to the red carpet that she paired with a simple ring and side part.

07 of 09

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor turned heads at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards on Sunday in this body-bearing bodice. The musician walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder, midriff-baring, high-slit Mônot gown that she complemented with strappy heels, mouth jewelry, black sunglasses and long leather gloves.

08 of 09

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christine Quinn exuded bad girl energy at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards. The former Selling Sunset star sported a sculpting, high-slit dress covered in beads and charms and paired with cross necklaces and platform black heels.

09 of 09

Elle Fanning

elle fanning
Elle Fanning at the Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Elle Fanning looked classy at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards. The style star walked the red carpet in a full Givenchy look she paired with Cartier jewelry and bright red lipstick.

