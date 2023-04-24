Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 09 Kim Kardashian Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Kim Kardashian wore a quintessentially Kim outfit to The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The mogul modeled a fashionably deconstructed outfit on the red carpet consisting of a gray bandeau top, a matching hit-slit maxi skirt, a stack of silver wrist cuffs, a matching neck cuff and spiral-like heels.

02 of 09 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas ruffled some fashion feathers in a bright green Valentino gown at the Italian premiere of her new movie Citadel on Friday. The superstar actress completed her flowy green garment with shiny Bulgari jewelry.

03 of 09 Gwyneth Paltrow Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow kept things neutral at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards on Sunday. The GOOP founder sported an all-beige look consisting of a cropped turtleneck, floor-grazing trousers and simple jewelry for the ceremony's red carpet.

04 of 09 Pamela Anderson Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Pamela Anderson went for chic simplicity at The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday. The Baywatch alum wore a plunging textured gray gown that she paired with a polka-dot clutch and pointy-toed heels for the purple carpet.

05 of 09 Zoe Saldaña Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Zoe Saldaña arrived at the European Gala Event for her new movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3 in style. The blockbuster actress wore a multi-colored, ultra-plunging Armani Privé Couture gown to the red carpet that she completed with pointy black heels, sleek slicked-back hair and small hoop earrings.

06 of 09 Brie Larson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Brie Larson shimmered in her sequin-accented dress at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The Marvel star sported a red sequin, black silk and black lace floor-length Rodarte design to the red carpet that she paired with a simple ring and side part.

07 of 09 Teyana Taylor Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Teyana Taylor turned heads at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards on Sunday in this body-bearing bodice. The musician walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder, midriff-baring, high-slit Mônot gown that she complemented with strappy heels, mouth jewelry, black sunglasses and long leather gloves.

08 of 09 Christine Quinn Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Christine Quinn exuded bad girl energy at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards. The former Selling Sunset star sported a sculpting, high-slit dress covered in beads and charms and paired with cross necklaces and platform black heels.