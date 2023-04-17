Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 11:17 AM
christina aguilera
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
01 of 10

Christina Aguilera

christina aguilera
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Christina Aguilera mixed business with pleasure in this Versace look at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. The superstar sported an all-black look consisting of a see-through zebra-print jumpsuit layered under a floor-length blazer to the ceremony, which awards a $3 million prize to scientists changing the world.

02 of 10

Cher

cher
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cher brought edgy style to a special screening of Chevalier in Los Angeles on Sunday. The musician wore a cropped black and purple leather jacket layered under a gray puffer jacket and with baggy dress pants to the red carpet event.

03 of 10

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Kerry Washington looked chic in this denim Veronica Beard dress she wore for a special conversation with the SAG-AFTRA foundation on Sunday in Los Angeles about her show UnPrisoned.

04 of 10

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner
Andrew Toth/Deadline via Getty Images

Jennifer Garner kept things classic at the AppleTV+ screening event of her limited series The Last Thing He Told Me on Friday in Los Angeles. The actress wore a classic gingham suit with gold jewelry to the red carpet event.

05 of 10

Mila Kunis

mila kunis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mila Kunis brought some sparkle to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet. The actress wore a sheer black button-up layered under a sparkly black blazer that she paired with matching pants and pointy-toed heels.

06 of 10

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson was living life on the fringe in this yellow-green flowy look she wore to the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Sunday.

07 of 10

Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brie Larson looked electric in this all-blue Jason Wu design she wore to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet on Saturday. The superhero finished the flattering, asymmetric design with simple gold jewelry and a side part.

08 of 10

Lily Collins

lily collins
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lily Collins opted for timeless glamour at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet on Saturday. The Emily in Paris star sported a Celine blazer and skirt combo that she paired with dazzling Cartier jewelry.

09 of 10

Tiffany Haddish

tiffany haddish
John Sciulli/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish brought a pop of floral to the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Saturday. The comedian wore a voluminous floral skirt, a simple white top and sparkling sneakers to the red carpet event.

10 of 10

Ali Wong

ali wong
Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images

Ali Wong served disco ball realness in this yellow Tory Burch look at Deadline Contenders Television at the Directors Guild of America on Saturday in Los Angeles. The BEEF star paired the eye-catching ensemble with Jimmy Choo shoes and Misho jewelry.

Related Articles
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Calvin Harris, Tiffany Haddish and More
christina aguilera
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Garner
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Singer/songwriter and actress Chloe Bailey SiriusXM Studios on April 06, 2023 in New York City.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
*EXCLUSIVE* Alessandra Ambrosio takes her daughter Anja Louise to a Gucci party in Sao Paulo
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Is the King of Coachella in Calif., Plus Ali Wong, Stanley Tucci and More
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
jennifer aniston
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Sparkles On Stage in Tampa, Plus Jay Pharoah, Rainey Qualley, Gigi Hadid and More
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Selena Quintanilla Best Fashion Moments
Selena Quintanilla's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Fashion Looks of All Time
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week