Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 10 Christina Aguilera Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Christina Aguilera mixed business with pleasure in this Versace look at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. The superstar sported an all-black look consisting of a see-through zebra-print jumpsuit layered under a floor-length blazer to the ceremony, which awards a $3 million prize to scientists changing the world.

02 of 10 Cher Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cher brought edgy style to a special screening of Chevalier in Los Angeles on Sunday. The musician wore a cropped black and purple leather jacket layered under a gray puffer jacket and with baggy dress pants to the red carpet event.

03 of 10 Kerry Washington Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Kerry Washington looked chic in this denim Veronica Beard dress she wore for a special conversation with the SAG-AFTRA foundation on Sunday in Los Angeles about her show UnPrisoned.

04 of 10 Jennifer Garner Andrew Toth/Deadline via Getty Images Jennifer Garner kept things classic at the AppleTV+ screening event of her limited series The Last Thing He Told Me on Friday in Los Angeles. The actress wore a classic gingham suit with gold jewelry to the red carpet event.

05 of 10 Mila Kunis Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Mila Kunis brought some sparkle to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet. The actress wore a sheer black button-up layered under a sparkly black blazer that she paired with matching pants and pointy-toed heels.

06 of 10 Quinta Brunson Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images Quinta Brunson was living life on the fringe in this yellow-green flowy look she wore to the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Sunday.

07 of 10 Brie Larson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Brie Larson looked electric in this all-blue Jason Wu design she wore to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet on Saturday. The superhero finished the flattering, asymmetric design with simple gold jewelry and a side part.

08 of 10 Lily Collins Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Lily Collins opted for timeless glamour at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet on Saturday. The Emily in Paris star sported a Celine blazer and skirt combo that she paired with dazzling Cartier jewelry.

09 of 10 Tiffany Haddish John Sciulli/Getty Images Tiffany Haddish brought a pop of floral to the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Saturday. The comedian wore a voluminous floral skirt, a simple white top and sparkling sneakers to the red carpet event.