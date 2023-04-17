Lifestyle Style Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events By Zizi Strater and Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 11:17 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 01 of 10 Christina Aguilera Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Christina Aguilera mixed business with pleasure in this Versace look at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. The superstar sported an all-black look consisting of a see-through zebra-print jumpsuit layered under a floor-length blazer to the ceremony, which awards a $3 million prize to scientists changing the world. 02 of 10 Cher Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cher brought edgy style to a special screening of Chevalier in Los Angeles on Sunday. The musician wore a cropped black and purple leather jacket layered under a gray puffer jacket and with baggy dress pants to the red carpet event. 03 of 10 Kerry Washington Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Kerry Washington looked chic in this denim Veronica Beard dress she wore for a special conversation with the SAG-AFTRA foundation on Sunday in Los Angeles about her show UnPrisoned. 04 of 10 Jennifer Garner Andrew Toth/Deadline via Getty Images Jennifer Garner kept things classic at the AppleTV+ screening event of her limited series The Last Thing He Told Me on Friday in Los Angeles. The actress wore a classic gingham suit with gold jewelry to the red carpet event. 05 of 10 Mila Kunis Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Mila Kunis brought some sparkle to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet. The actress wore a sheer black button-up layered under a sparkly black blazer that she paired with matching pants and pointy-toed heels. 06 of 10 Quinta Brunson Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images Quinta Brunson was living life on the fringe in this yellow-green flowy look she wore to the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Sunday. 07 of 10 Brie Larson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Brie Larson looked electric in this all-blue Jason Wu design she wore to the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet on Saturday. The superhero finished the flattering, asymmetric design with simple gold jewelry and a side part. 08 of 10 Lily Collins Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Lily Collins opted for timeless glamour at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony red carpet on Saturday. The Emily in Paris star sported a Celine blazer and skirt combo that she paired with dazzling Cartier jewelry. 09 of 10 Tiffany Haddish John Sciulli/Getty Images Tiffany Haddish brought a pop of floral to the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Saturday. The comedian wore a voluminous floral skirt, a simple white top and sparkling sneakers to the red carpet event. 10 of 10 Ali Wong Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images Ali Wong served disco ball realness in this yellow Tory Burch look at Deadline Contenders Television at the Directors Guild of America on Saturday in Los Angeles. The BEEF star paired the eye-catching ensemble with Jimmy Choo shoes and Misho jewelry.