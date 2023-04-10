Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 10, 2023 10:11 AM
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 10
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty
01 of 05

Chlöe Bailey

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 10
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Chlöe Bailey turned heads in a high-fashion hooded look when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Friday. The singer-songwriter sported a plunging, tight-fitting all-white ensemble featuring see-through sides and a dramatic built-in hood.

02 of 05

Rosario Dawson

Star Wars Celebration 2023 Studio Panel
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson kept things cool in a blue velvet suit at London's Star Wars Celebration 2023 on Friday. She also switched up her pixie cut for long braids, adding drama to her 'fit.

03 of 05

Ashlee Simpson

Church Boutique Celebrates Good Friday
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ashlee Simpson sported spring pastels mixed with contrasting black to celebrate Good Friday at Church Boutique in Los Angeles. The star wore soft green pants that she toned down with black shoes, a jacket, hat, shirt and a Bottega Veneta bag.

04 of 05

Daisy Ridley

Star Wars Celebration 2023 Studio Panel
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Daisy Ridley brought a pop of villainous red to Star Wars Celebration 2023 at ExCel. The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker star wore a simple yet elegant dress for the event's red carpet and warmed up the look with delicate pink heels.

05 of 05

Jodie Turner-Smith

Star Wars Celebration 2023 Studio Panel
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith was a vision in the belted flowy red gown she wore for Star Wars Celebration 2023 at ExCel. The style star paired the dress with shiny snakeskin boots, purple eyeshadow and large silver jewelry for the red carpet.

