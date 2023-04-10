Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 05 Chlöe Bailey Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Chlöe Bailey turned heads in a high-fashion hooded look when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Friday. The singer-songwriter sported a plunging, tight-fitting all-white ensemble featuring see-through sides and a dramatic built-in hood.

02 of 05 Rosario Dawson Jeff Spicer/Getty Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson kept things cool in a blue velvet suit at London's Star Wars Celebration 2023 on Friday. She also switched up her pixie cut for long braids, adding drama to her 'fit.

03 of 05 Ashlee Simpson Emma McIntyre/Getty Ashlee Simpson sported spring pastels mixed with contrasting black to celebrate Good Friday at Church Boutique in Los Angeles. The star wore soft green pants that she toned down with black shoes, a jacket, hat, shirt and a Bottega Veneta bag.

04 of 05 Daisy Ridley Jeff Spicer/Getty Daisy Ridley brought a pop of villainous red to Star Wars Celebration 2023 at ExCel. The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker star wore a simple yet elegant dress for the event's red carpet and warmed up the look with delicate pink heels.