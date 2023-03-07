Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 24 Jenna Ortega Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Jenna Ortega continued her streak of gothic glam ensembles at the Scream VI red carpet premiere in New York City wearing a deconstructed Jean Paul Gaultier Couture tuxedo mini dress with platform heels.

02 of 24 Courteney Cox Gregory Pace/Shutterstock At the Scream VI premiere, honorary scream queen Courteney Cox dressed up her LBD with a velvet blazer, chain strap purse and slingback heels.

03 of 24 Vanessa Williams John Lamparski/Getty Vanessa Williams attended the 2023 Roundabout Gala in New York City glammed up in an asymmetrical gown with sequins and reflective mesh detailing, plus a black clutch and sandal heels.

04 of 24 Lucy Liu Dave J. Hogan/Getty For Shazam! Fury of the Gods press in London, Lucy Liu selected a revealing Lanvin gown that took florals to new levels. She accessorized the designer piece with sky-high stilettos.

05 of 24 Camila Alves McConaughey Christian Vierig/Getty Camila Alves McConaughey's Paris Fashion Week agenda included the Dundas runway show, for which she wore an eye-catching hot pink suit and a mesh bra.

06 of 24 Demi Lovato Jamie McCarthy/WireImage A look that slays! At the Scream VI premiere, Demi Lovato donned a Chiara Boni La Petite Robe cloak gown with floor-sweeping sleeves, dark winged eye makeup a moody manicure and diamond choker.

07 of 24 Hayden Panettiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Returning Scream star Hayden Panettiere posed in a draping all-black ensemble, featuring a statement floor-length blazer, at the Scream VI premiere.

08 of 24 Helen Mirren Dave J. Hogan/Getty For Shazam! Fury of the Gods press, Dame Helen Mirren donned a brown wool coat, which doubled as an hourglass gown. Leather gloves and ruched suede boots rounded out the look.

09 of 24 Rachel Brosnahan John Lamparski/Getty Rachel Brosnahan attended the 2023 Roundabout Gala in a ivory power suit, silver statement earrings and metallic pointed-toe heels.

10 of 24 Rachel Zegler Dave J. Hogan/Getty Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress Rachel Zegler posed in a skin-baring metallic-accented David Korma gown and towering stilettos while doing press for the superhero film.

11 of 24 Jasmin Savoy Brown Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic At the Scream VI premiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown wore a slate gray Givenchy slip dress with daring cuts. The actress teamed her killer gown with Bulgari bling, red heels and a glossy red lip.

12 of 24 Rina Sawayama Dave J Hogan/Getty Rina Sawayama glistened at the red carpet premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 in London, outfitted in a bejeweled gown by Ashi Studio.

14 of 24 Cate Blanchett Amy Sussman/Getty Cate Blanchett wore a flowy, light peach dress (with pockets!) and pointy shoes to support Tár at the Writers Guild Awards.

15 of 24 Janelle Monáe Jemal Countess/Getty Janelle Monáe attended the American Black Film Festival Honors in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta look and black sandals.

16 of 24 Lucy Liu Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star Lucy Liu summoned spring in a sleeveless marigold Carolina Herrera dress with a floral print and tulle hem. Open-toe Aquazzura platforms completed her premiere look.

17 of 24 Quinta Brunson David Livingston/Getty Writers Guild Awards nominee Quinta Brunson hit the carpet (her second of the weekend!) in a floor-grazing metallic design.

18 of 24 Helen Mirren Franco Origlia/FilmMagic Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star Helen Mirren chose a long-sleeve, floral gown which she accessorized with a silver clutch and platforms for the movie's premiere.

19 of 24 Marsai Martin Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock Marsai Martin wore a mixed print design (and soft shades of purple on her lids and lips) for the 2023 BET Her Awards.

20 of 24 Heidi Klum Gregg DeGuire/Getty Heidi Klum summed up this playful Moschino look worn to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards — a strapless top, asymmetrical skirt and petite purse and grand earrings, all featuring a 3-D heart — with, what else? A heart emoji.

21 of 24 Tiffany Haddish Jemal Countess/Getty Lady in red! Tiffany Haddish chose a sexy, sparkly gown, plus a matching clutch and shoes, for the American Black Film Festival Honors.

22 of 24 Rachel Zegler Franco Origlia/FilmMagic "Rome, consider yourself shazammed," Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star Rachel Zegler captioned a series of photos showing off her blush pink Fendi dress from every angle at the movie's premiere.

23 of 24 Yvonne Orji Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Insecure actress and comedian Yvonne Orji went all out in a corseted gown featuring a sheer bodice and billowing skirt at the American Black Film Festival Honors.