Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on March 20, 2023 11:27 AM
Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
01 of 07

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Revolve celebrate the launch of the JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve collection in Beverly Hills
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Jennifer Lopez dazzled in the pleated metallic dress she wore to attend the launch of her new collaboration, JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection, in Beverly Hills, California. She topped her dress with a dramatic feathered jacket.

02 of 07

Drew Barrymore

Mark Twain Prize Sandler, Washington, United States - 19 Mar 2023
Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore brought goth glamour to the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor red carpet. The actress and talk show host wore a floor-length black ruffled lace-detail dress with a crisscross neckline for the red carpet in Washington DC.

03 of 07

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and Kin Euphorics Host the Grand Opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace
Denise Truscello/Getty

Bella Hadid showed up to host the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with Kin Euphorics in red hot style. The supermodel sported a skin-tight ruby-red dress with a built-in belt and strappy black heels to the pink carpet in Las Vegas.

04 of 07

Chloë and Halle Bailey

Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Pop star duo Chloë and Halle Bailey attended the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection in sisterly style. Chloë sported a sultry take on the business blazer, wearing it as a dress with fringe dangling from the skirt, while Halle wore a burnt orange silk slip dress with open-toed brown heels for the Beverly Hills, California, event.

05 of 07

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts 21st Annual Gem Awards, New York, USA - 17 Mar 2023
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts looked effortlessly glamorous when she attended the 21st Annual Gem Awards in New York City. The actress wore a chic black maxi dress that she paired with a matching clutch and diamond necklace to the red carpet.

06 of 07

Ashley Park

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Ashley Park attends Netflix's "Beef" SXSW Premiere on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Roger Kisby/Getty

Ashley Park looked simple and stylish to attend the World Premiere of Beef, in which she stars, at South by Southwest. The actress wore an asymmetrical black cutout dress layered under a blazer and paired with gold jewelry. She also carried a vibrant purse to the festival.

07 of 07

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 21st Annual Gem Awards, New York City, USA- 17 Mar 2023 21st Annual Gem Awards, New York, USA - 17 Mar 2023
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith was the jewel of the 21st Annual Gem Awards. The star wore a groovy black and silver bedazzled striped ensemble, complete with diamond jewelry and a complementary black clutch.

