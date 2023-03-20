Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 07 Jennifer Lopez Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Jennifer Lopez dazzled in the pleated metallic dress she wore to attend the launch of her new collaboration, JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection, in Beverly Hills, California. She topped her dress with a dramatic feathered jacket.

02 of 07 Drew Barrymore Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock Drew Barrymore brought goth glamour to the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor red carpet. The actress and talk show host wore a floor-length black ruffled lace-detail dress with a crisscross neckline for the red carpet in Washington DC.

03 of 07 Bella Hadid Denise Truscello/Getty Bella Hadid showed up to host the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with Kin Euphorics in red hot style. The supermodel sported a skin-tight ruby-red dress with a built-in belt and strappy black heels to the pink carpet in Las Vegas.

04 of 07 Chloë and Halle Bailey Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Pop star duo Chloë and Halle Bailey attended the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection in sisterly style. Chloë sported a sultry take on the business blazer, wearing it as a dress with fringe dangling from the skirt, while Halle wore a burnt orange silk slip dress with open-toed brown heels for the Beverly Hills, California, event.

05 of 07 Naomi Watts Photo Image Press/Shutterstock Naomi Watts looked effortlessly glamorous when she attended the 21st Annual Gem Awards in New York City. The actress wore a chic black maxi dress that she paired with a matching clutch and diamond necklace to the red carpet.

06 of 07 Ashley Park Roger Kisby/Getty Ashley Park looked simple and stylish to attend the World Premiere of Beef, in which she stars, at South by Southwest. The actress wore an asymmetrical black cutout dress layered under a blazer and paired with gold jewelry. She also carried a vibrant purse to the festival.