Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 12:47 PM
paris hilton
Photo: Gotham/GC Images
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton
Gotham/GC Images

Paris Hilton stepped out in New York City wearing a garden chic floral-printed gown with a keyhole cutout. She muted the bright colors with a white overcoat, strappy stilettos and cat-eye sunglasses.

Lucy Liu

lucy liu
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lucy Liu mixed metallics at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere, where she donned a strapless gold foil dress with a silvery tulle overlay as well as two-toned heels.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Billie Eilish wore a menswear-inspired outfit — an oversize button-up paired with a black tie and baggy trousers — at the Swarm premiere in Los Angeles.

Christina Ricci

christina ricci
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Actress and DuJour Magazine's latest cover star Christina Ricci layered a mint green fleece jacket over an otherwise all-black look at a New York City soirée celebrating her new spot.

Gemma Chan

gemma chan
Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Gemma Chan posed in bold colors and daring silhouettes at the Extrapolations Los Angeles premiere. She paired the deconstructed skin-baring bodycon with metal-toe stiletto boots and chunky hoop earrings.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Coming in hot! Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a black undergarment set that peeked through her lacey sheer white mini dress at the Wolf Pack screening in Beverly Hills, California.

Sienna Miller

sienna miller
JC Olivera/GA/2023 Getty Images

Sienna Miller stunned in a black Stella McCartney one-sleeve gown with lace trimming (pulled straight from the label's Winter 2023 show) at the Extrapolations premiere.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler attended the film's premiere dressed in a bohemian gown draped in gemstone and sequin strands and finished off with a slate blue train. She accessorized with layered choker necklaces.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding brought green goddess vibes at The Drop: Ellie Goulding event at Los Angeles' Grammy Museum. The singer was outfitted in an olive ensemble — a silky trench coat over a leaf appliqué bralette-trouser set — and marbled heels.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At the Boston Strangler New York City premiere, Keira Knightley wore a rhinestone-speckled black dress that wowed with its romantic corset bodice and puff shoulders.

Chlöe Bailey

Chloe Bailey
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Chlöe Bailey made a stop-and-stare appearance at the Swarm premiere, dressed in a busty gunmetal gray moto zip-up dress.

Helen Mirren

helen mirren
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Helen Mirren went for subtle sense of regality at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere in Los Angeles. She posed in a black floor-length lace gown, which she teamed with a clutch purse, velvet headband and raindrop earrings.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala at The Glasshouse on March 13, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After taking Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty by storm, Chrissy Teigen attended Planned Parenthood's Spring Benefit Gala in New York City (where she was honored on stage) wearing an eye-popping yellow design with a portrait neckline and thigh-high slit, plus strappy heels.

Paris Hilton

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 13, 2023
Gotham/GC Images

While doing press for her new book Paris: The Memoir in New York City, Paris Hilton wore a tailored navy blue bodycon dress with gold beaded panels. The mogul rounded out her look with white pumps and a voluminous side-swept hairstyle.

Padma Lakshmi

Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Padma Lakshmi wowed in a satin red dress, designed with an asymmetrical silhouette, and strappy heels at the Planned Parenthood Spring Benefit Gala, where she was honored with the Champion of Change Award.

Tilda Swinton

2023 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 4
Gary Miller/WireImage

At the Problemista SXSW premiere in Austin, Texas, Tilda Swinton painted a creative sartorial picture in a colorful ensemble. The actress took on the red carpet in a mustard-yellow collar shirt (and a matching tie!), which she paired with a printed skirt and oxford shoes.

Lily Allen

Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lily Allen attended Planned Parenthood's Spring Benefit Gala wearing a classic LBD accessorized with a studded clutch and stilettos.

Cynthia Nixon

2023 The New Group Annual Gala
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Cynthia Nixon opted for cozy style at the New Group Annual Gala in New York City, outfitted in a knitted chevron-patterned dress and chic white stiletto snow boots.

Dylan Mulvaney

Cast Celebrates "Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live!"
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Go big or go home! Dylan Mulvaney selected a pink tulle ball gown, complete with opera gloves and a retro beehive hairdo, for the premiere of her Day 365 Live! show in New York City.

Michelle Yeoh

Vanity Fair And Richard Mille Host A Private Cocktail Party Honoring A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" In Los Angeles
Presley Ann/Getty

Just before taking home the Oscar for Best Actress, Michelle Yeoh rolled up to Vanity Fair and Richard Mille's exclusive Everything Everywhere All at Once party in style. The trailblazer donned a matching brown leather jacket and skirt layered over a skin-tight black turtleneck and leggings, with sequins covering the top.

Kerry Washington

Featured Session: Onyx Collective Presents “UnPrisoned” with Kerry Washington, Cast and Creators - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Nicola Gell/Getty

Kerry Washington brought suede to the SXSW red carpet in Austin, Texas. The UnPrisoned star sported a full olive green suede Bally look to the festival premiere of the new Hulu show.

Halle Bailey

2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House
Paras Griffin/Getty

Halle Bailey attended the 2023 Essence Hollywood House in classy business chic. The Little Mermaid star donned an oversize blazer dress paired with metallic gold heels to the black carpet.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023

Kaia Gerber got her portrait taken at SXSW in the ultra-flattering IMDb portrait studio. The supermodel posed in a complete The Row look consisting of a green and white lace top, black pants and strappy white heels in front of the neutral-toned background.

Quinta Brunson

60th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards
Lionel Hahn/Getty

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson showed up to the 60th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards red carpet in timeless style. The star sported a bedazzled, gray spaghetti strap top that flowed into matching pants.

Stephanie Hsu

Vanity Fair And Richard Mille Host A Private Cocktail Party Honoring A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" In Los Angeles
Presley Ann/Getty

Stephanie Hsu served a look when attending the exclusive Vanity Fair and Richard Mille's party for her film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Hsu, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work in the movie, sported an all-Simone Rocha look, complete with sequin floral accents and an egg-shaped purse.

Chlöe Bailey

Chloe Bailey, attends the "Swarm" screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chloë Bailey, following in her sister's footsteps, wore business chic to SXSW; however, she added a little edge. The singer wore an all-black look with an oversize cinched blazer, a long black button-up, a matching tie and over-the-knee boots to the festival.

Lori Harvey

Hennessy X.O & Kim Jones Celebrate Launch of Their New Collaboration at Aman New York
Craig Barritt/Getty

Lori Harvey shimmered in a floor-length metallic sapphire gown to attend the launch of Hennessy X.O & Kim Jones' new collaboration in New York City.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi attends 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023
Paras Griffin/Getty

Yara Shahidi looked effortlessly glamorous when attending the 2023 Essence Hollywood House. The Grown-ish star wore a ruffled corset layered over a white tank, which all flowed into her beige trousers.

Karen Gillan

The IMDb Portrait Studio At SXSW 2023
Corey Nickols/Getty

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan got her portrait taken at the IMDb studio at SXSW. The action movie star rocked a shiny bedazzled skirt layered underneath a black mini skirt and paired with a beige mesh top to the festival.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick attends the "Self Reliance" screening at the Paramount Theatre during the 2023 SXSW Conference And Festival on March 11, 2023
Gary Miller/WireImage

Anna Kendrick walked the SXSW red carpet in an eye-catching black Raisa Vanessa mini dress paired with a bright pink Yuzefi bag and matching heels and lips.

