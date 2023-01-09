Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week

01 of 17 Janelle Monáe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Janelle Monáe wore show-stopping, cut-out Valentino gown to accept her award for Best Supporting Actress in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala. To up the elegance, the multi-hyphenate wore her blonde hair in an updo with a thick black headband.

02 of 17 Kaia Gerber Kevin Mazur/Getty Kaia Gerber showed off her effortless supermodel style at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. The fashion tastemaker wore a tiered black tulle dress with black heels and bag to match, keeping it simple on the jewelry and accessories.

03 of 17 Kate Hudson Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Kate Hudson was serving Malibu Barbie at Variety's Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, wearing a pepto-pink Huishan Zhang design featuring a built-in belt and neck scarf. Hudson accessorized the piece with pointy black Guiseppe Zanotti heels and Anita Ko earrings.

04 of 17 Ariana DeBose Arturo Holmes/WireImage Ariana DeBose chose a chic black suit for the 2023 National Board of Review Awards in New York City. For a hit of sparkle, her velvet blazer featured sequin lapels.

05 of 17 Cate Blanchett Kevin Mazur/Getty Cate Blanchett proved worthy once again of her style tastemaker status in an edgy Louis Vuitton jumpsuit styled with a white ruffle turtleneck at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. She completed the look with pointy black boots and a casual, side-swept updo.

06 of 17 Angela Bassett Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Angela Bassett wow'ed in bright yellow Greta Constantine jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline at Variety's Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs. The Black Panther star complemented the eye-catching look with a gold Rodo bag and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

07 of 17 Michelle Williams Kevin Mazur/Getty Michelle Williams went understated and timeless at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in a Louis Vuitton dress with a gold zipper detail. She completed the look with strappy black heels and a bright gold clutch to match the accents of the dress.

08 of 17 Eva Longoria Kevin Winter/Getty Eva Longoria went monochrome in this sleek Maticevski look at Variety's Directors to Watch Brunch during the Palm Springs International Film Festival. She completed the look with pointy pumps, and a soft updo.

09 of 17 Sienna Miller Gotham/FilmMagic Sienna Miller opted for a romantic, ruffle-embellished Alessandra Rich dress at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. The design featured faded patterns across the fabric. She completed the look with strappy silver heels and a silver chain belt to match.

10 of 17 Rita Ora Emma McIntyre/Getty Rita Ora dared to bare at Netflix's Golden Globes and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in L.A.. The singer wore a sheer, pink lace Rodarte gown with black briefs underneath. The barely there dress was accessorized with dangly earrings, black heels, and a clutch.

11 of 17 Michelle Yeoh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Michelle Yeoh looked effortlessly chic while accepting her win for best actress (for her critically acclaimed role in Everything Everywhere All at Once) at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. The award winner wore a black-and-white Erdem design with coordinating accessories and side-swept waves.

12 of 17 Sheryl Lee Ralph Michael Tullberg/Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph opted for a classy and chic black-and-white dress featuring an asymmetrical silhouette worn to the WP Miller Special Events' "A Golden Salute" to Black actresses event in Marina del Rey, Calif. She complete the look with black stocking boots and a bold red lip.

13 of 17 Elle Fanning Kevin Mazur/Getty Elle Fanning sported an edgy, all-black Louis Vuitton look featuring a crop top, shiny black blazer, sequin squirt, black boots and matching bag at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner.

14 of 17 Awkwafina Kevin Mazur/Getty Awkwafina went goth glam at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. The actress wore an all black ensemble featuring an oversize bomber jacket and flowy skirt both with the same shiny black floral print. She completed the look with sheer black stockings, braided sandals and a black egg-shape purse with the only pop of color coming from her red lipstick.

15 of 17 Danielle Deadwyler Jamie McCarthy/Getty Danielle Deadwyler was radiant in a rose-colored gown to accept her award for Breakthrough Performance at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards. The actress wore a metallic pink off-the-shoulder Prada design and accessorized with Reza earrings.

16 of 17 Jenny Slate Gotham/FilmMagic Jenny Slate selected a strapless, black-and-white Rasario gown with a floral pattern for the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. To keep the look elegant, the actress opted for sleek, ankle-strap heels and understated earrings.