Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week

The best red carpet looks you don't want to miss 

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 9, 2023 01:23 PM
Janelle Monáe
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Janelle Monáe wore show-stopping, cut-out Valentino gown to accept her award for Best Supporting Actress in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala. To up the elegance, the multi-hyphenate wore her blonde hair in an updo with a thick black headband.

Kaia Gerber

kaia gerber
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kaia Gerber showed off her effortless supermodel style at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. The fashion tastemaker wore a tiered black tulle dress with black heels and bag to match, keeping it simple on the jewelry and accessories.

Kate Hudson

kate hudson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty

Kate Hudson was serving Malibu Barbie at Variety's Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, wearing a pepto-pink Huishan Zhang design featuring a built-in belt and neck scarf. Hudson accessorized the piece with pointy black Guiseppe Zanotti heels and Anita Ko earrings.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Ariana DeBose chose a chic black suit for the 2023 National Board of Review Awards in New York City. For a hit of sparkle, her velvet blazer featured sequin lapels.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cate Blanchett proved worthy once again of her style tastemaker status in an edgy Louis Vuitton jumpsuit styled with a white ruffle turtleneck at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. She completed the look with pointy black boots and a casual, side-swept updo.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett
Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty

Angela Bassett wow'ed in bright yellow Greta Constantine jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline at Variety's Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs. The Black Panther star complemented the eye-catching look with a gold Rodo bag and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michelle Williams went understated and timeless at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in a Louis Vuitton dress with a gold zipper detail. She completed the look with strappy black heels and a bright gold clutch to match the accents of the dress.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria
Kevin Winter/Getty

Eva Longoria went monochrome in this sleek Maticevski look at Variety's Directors to Watch Brunch during the Palm Springs International Film Festival. She completed the look with pointy pumps, and a soft updo.

Sienna Miller

sienna miller
Gotham/FilmMagic

Sienna Miller opted for a romantic, ruffle-embellished Alessandra Rich dress at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. The design featured faded patterns across the fabric. She completed the look with strappy silver heels and a silver chain belt to match.

Rita Ora

rita ora
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rita Ora dared to bare at Netflix's Golden Globes and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in L.A.. The singer wore a sheer, pink lace Rodarte gown with black briefs underneath. The barely there dress was accessorized with dangly earrings, black heels, and a clutch.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Michelle Yeoh looked effortlessly chic while accepting her win for best actress (for her critically acclaimed role in Everything Everywhere All at Once) at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. The award winner wore a black-and-white Erdem design with coordinating accessories and side-swept waves.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph opted for a classy and chic black-and-white dress featuring an asymmetrical silhouette worn to the WP Miller Special Events' "A Golden Salute" to Black actresses event in Marina del Rey, Calif. She complete the look with black stocking boots and a bold red lip.

Elle Fanning

elle fanning
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Elle Fanning sported an edgy, all-black Louis Vuitton look featuring a crop top, shiny black blazer, sequin squirt, black boots and matching bag at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Awkwafina went goth glam at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. The actress wore an all black ensemble featuring an oversize bomber jacket and flowy skirt both with the same shiny black floral print. She completed the look with sheer black stockings, braided sandals and a black egg-shape purse with the only pop of color coming from her red lipstick.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Danielle Deadwyler was radiant in a rose-colored gown to accept her award for Breakthrough Performance at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards. The actress wore a metallic pink off-the-shoulder Prada design and accessorized with Reza earrings.

Jenny Slate

jenny slate
Gotham/FilmMagic

Jenny Slate selected a strapless, black-and-white Rasario gown with a floral pattern for the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala. To keep the look elegant, the actress opted for sleek, ankle-strap heels and understated earrings.

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Haley Lu Richardson brought boho vibes to the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner. The White Lotus star wore a full Louis Vuitton fit to the gala featuring a plunging bohemian dress, which revealed a peek at her striped bra. She completed the look with sparkly knee-high boots and a black clutch.

