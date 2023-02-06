Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

All the can't-miss looks from your favorite stars — in one place! 

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 6, 2023
Cardi B made edgy sexy at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday. The rap superstar wore a cinching and sculpting custom Roberto Cavalli gown made of leather and lace. She paired the daring look with a thick gold choker and a very daring mullet.

Paris Hilton brought glitter and glamour to the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday. To strut the red carpet, the DJ and reality TV star wore an off-the-shoulder shimmering black gown with a matching black clutch and a diamond necklace.

Grammy winner Lizzo turned heads at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday. The pop star, who walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, wore a dazzling Alexander McQueen peacock-inspired mini dress with flowing feathery elements and thigh-high black boots.

As the couple has done numerous times before, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly turned up to the Pre-Grammy Gala as a duo — a stylish one at that. Fox wore a red-hot Alexis Mabille Couture gown with a contrasting hot pink brace on her wrist, while MGK wore a sleek black suit with a shimmering turtleneck layered underneath.

Demi Lovato brought understated elegance to the Pre-Grammy Gala. The singer wore an asymmetrical Rubin Singer black gown that ruffled below her waist to reveal opposing white fabric.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss looked lush at the 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Saturday in New York City, which focuses on getting Black-owned brands in major retailers. The star wore a lime green Sergio Hudson suit and accessorized with a matching Brandon Blackwood bag and Sara Weinstock and EFFY jewelry.

Janelle Monáe made a statement on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star dazzled in an ultra-plunging Vera Wang black gown with matching gloves and a clutch.

Talk about statement sleeves! Cate Blanchet wore an eye-catching Alexander McQueen suit to the 2023 London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday. The otherwise simple black garment was dramatized with silky electric blue sleeves that ruffled and flowed like waves in water.

This is what the Mad Hatter wishes he looked like. Florence Pugh rolled up to the London Critics' Circle Film Festival in style, wearing an all-red Robert Wun Couture gown complete with a dramatic top hat and flowing veil.

Olivia Rodrigo kept things chic at the Pre-Grammy Gala. The Grammy winner wore a brown mini dress with matching platform heels from late designer Paco Rabanne to the red carpet.

Chlöe shone bright in her asymmetrical green sequin dress that she wore to the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Friday. She finished her look with black heels and soft glam.

Lori Harvey looked dark and dangerous in her cut-out skin-tight LaQuan Smith maxi dress that she wore to the 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. The edgy look was completed with a slicked-back bun, silver wrist cuffs and dramatic eye makeup.

Model, mogul and mother Ashley Graham had us green with envy over the jade-colored look she wore to the Fiften Percent Pledge Gala. The star wore a tight-fitting, ruffled ALIÉTTE gown, Brother Vellies shoes and Alejandra de Coss jewelry to the social justice event.

Maren Morris looked glamorous in her archive Donna Karan dress that she wore to the Pre-Grammy Gala this weekend. The singer completed her skin-hugging dress with stacks of silver bangles and clear heels.

H.E.R. shimmered in her silver sequin Fendi look for Grammys weekend. The R&B star finished off the dazzling look with her signature circular glasses and a matching purse.

Winnie Harlow was a renaissance painting brought to life when she attended the Vogue Philippines February Cover Launch Party on Friday. The model wore a corset and tights set with cherub and angel print stretching across the fabric.

