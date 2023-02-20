Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 15 Nicole Kidman Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Nicole Kidman bared her heart at the Art Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, she donned a black velvet Schiaparelli couture gown with a one-shoulder silhouette. The statement piece was her velvet chocker necklace adorned with a sculptural gold organ-shaped pendant.

02 of 15 Naomi Campbell Dave Benett/Getty Naomi Campbell was a vision in blue at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.'s Fashion and Film Party in London. There, she wore a sexy halter-neck gown embellished with all the black and blue sequins.

03 of 15 Angela Bassett Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Angela Bassett stepped out for the BAFTA Awards Nominees Party in London with a new fringe and in a cream Moschino suit that included a cropped double-breasted blazer with heart-shaped buttons.

04 of 15 Florence Pugh Dave Benett/Getty Florence Pugh brought the bling to British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.'s Fashion and Film Party, wearing a dazzling pink Valentino mini dress, a diamond choker necklace from the famous jeweler and metallic-strap platform heels.

05 of 15 Tracee Ellis Ross Paras Griffin/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross hit her Pattern Beauty meet-up at an Ulta Beauty store in Atlanta in a "fresh off the runway" Marc Jacobs look. The 'fit in question was a gray knitted voluminous gown with all the cozy textures. She rounded out the piece with vinyl gloves and towering strapped platform shoes.

06 of 15 Michelle Williams Monica Schipper/Getty Michelle Williams went for understated elegance at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where she posed in a floor-length cream gown with a plunging neckline.

07 of 15 Sydney Sweeney BabiradPicture/Shutterstock Sydney Sweeney attended an Armani Beauty dinner during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival dressed in a flirty black dress featuring a sheer skirt with fringe embellishments.

08 of 15 Michelle Yeoh Mike Marsland/WireImage At the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner event in London, Michelle Yeoh wore a sheer flowy gown with a sequin hem. She accessorized with a mini quilted purse and statement bracelets.

09 of 15 Lily James Dave Benett/Getty Lily James glammed up for Netflix's BAFTA Awards afterparty in London in a bejeweled curve-hugging gown accessorized with a matching fluffy gray shawl wrapped around her arms.

10 of 15 Danielle Deadwyler Mike Marsland/WireImage Danielle Deadwyler selected a mod pastel checkered set with a layered pearl belt draped around the skirt for the BAFTA Awards Nominees Party. She also kept her footwear playful in mesh Mary Jane flats with Chanel logo bows.

11 of 15 Dua Lipa Dave Benett/Getty Dua Lipa loves to make "New Rules" in fashion. At Netflix's BAFTA Awards afterparty, the singer bared her midriff in a black skirt-bandeau set styled with an oversize blazer and chain link belt.

12 of 15 Anya Taylor-Joy Dave Benett/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy went down the avant-garde style route dressed in a feathery Jean Paul Gaultier Couture look — complete with a hooded jumpsuit, cape and heels — at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party.

13 of 15 Lisa Rinna Dave Benett/Getty Lisa Rinna brought all the sultry vibes wearing a lace-hem slip dress, a blazer and knee-high leather heels to Netflix's BAFTA Awards soirée.

14 of 15 Pink Michael Loccisano/Getty For a trip to the Empire State Building in New York City, Pink leveled up her style in a sunshine yellow bodycon dress made edgy when teamed with a leather jacket and platform boots.