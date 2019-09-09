Eva Longoria
wears a navy Greta Constantine turtleneck midi dress with black Victoria Beckham pumps at the ADCOLOR Awards in L.A.
Sophie Turner
in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a cropped hot-pink jacket, black turtleneck, black Bermuda shorts and combat boots at the Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France.
Rihanna
in a black jumpsuit with a sleeveless sweatshirt top and a sweatpants bottom and a mini Delvaux bag at the airport in N.Y.C.
Kendall Jenner
wears a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit with white trim-detailing, black trousers, square-toe flats and a saddle handbag in N.Y.C.
Gigi Hadid
in a white graphic t-shirt, brown trousers, a multicolored sweater draped over her shoulders and a green handbag in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Garner
wears a navy button-down midi dress with ruffle sleeves and a cinched waist and flat sandals in L.A.
Bella Hadid
in a Polo Ralph Lauren racer jacket with white trousers and square-toe booties in N.Y.C.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
wears a pale pink midi with a fringe skirt, round-toe suede heels, a top handle purse and oversized sunglasses to the U.S. Open in N.Y.C.
Rita Wilson
wears a black blazer, satin camisole, beige trousers and black heeled sandals at the Boy Genius premiere in Hollywood.
Shannen Doherty
in a pinstripe blazer, white tank top, black trousers and beige heeled sandals at Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s “Tex-Mex Fiesta” event in Beverly Hills.
Ariel Winter
in a black lace-up front bodycon dress with ankle-strap sandals at the Burbank International Film Festival in Burbank, C.A.