Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
September 09, 2019 02:34 PM

1 of 12

Eva Longoria

JC Olivera/Getty

wears a navy Greta Constantine turtleneck midi dress with black Victoria Beckham pumps at the ADCOLOR Awards in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Sophie Turner

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a cropped hot-pink jacket, black turtleneck, black Bermuda shorts and combat boots at the Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France.

3 of 12

Rihanna

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

in a black jumpsuit with a sleeveless sweatshirt top and a sweatpants bottom and a mini Delvaux bag at the airport in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Kendall Jenner

James Devaney/GC Images

wears a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit with white trim-detailing, black trousers, square-toe flats and a saddle handbag in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 12

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

in a white graphic t-shirt, brown trousers, a multicolored sweater draped over her shoulders and a green handbag in N.Y.C.

6 of 12

Jennifer Garner

Broadimage/Shutterstock

wears a navy button-down midi dress with ruffle sleeves and a cinched waist and flat sandals in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Bella Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

in a Polo Ralph Lauren racer jacket with white trousers and square-toe booties in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

wears a pale pink midi with a fringe skirt, round-toe suede heels, a top handle purse and oversized sunglasses to the U.S. Open in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 12

Rita Wilson

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

wears a black blazer, satin camisole, beige trousers and black heeled sandals at the Boy Genius premiere in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Shannen Doherty

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

in a pinstripe blazer, white tank top, black trousers and beige heeled sandals at Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s “Tex-Mex Fiesta” event in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Ariel Winter

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

in a black lace-up front bodycon dress with ankle-strap sandals at the Burbank International Film Festival in Burbank, C.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.