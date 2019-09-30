Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Kaitlyn Frey
September 30, 2019 10:24 AM

1 of 9

Penélope Cruz

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

wears a belted one shoulder ball gown with feather detailing on the skirt, delicate drop earrings and black sandals to the Donostia award ceremony during the San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Katie Holmes

Jim Spellman/WireImage

wears a pussy bow blouse tucked into a crocheted A-line skirt with embellished pumps and gemstone earrings to the premiere of The Irishman in N.Y.C.

3 of 9

Taraji P. Henson

Noam Galai/Getty

in a strapless black midi dress with a chain belt, platform shoes and statement jewelry to the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Angela Bassett

Charley Gallay/Getty

wears a jungle printed pantsuit, bronze stilettos and a sparkly silver clutch to the book release celebration for Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion in L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 9

Rose Byrne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

wears a satin cutout tea-length dress, mule heels and a leopard print top handle purse to the premiere of The Irishman

6 of 9

Rooney Mara

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a crop top and matching midi skirt set with ankle strap pumps to the premiere of Joker in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Lisa Bonet

Rich Fury/Getty

in a long sleeved printed dress and a heart-shaped handbag at the premiere of Joker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Millie Bobby Brown

Dave Benett/Getty

wears a vibrant floral-printed dress and pumps to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand, Florence by Mills in London.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.