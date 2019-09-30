Penélope Cruz
wears a belted one shoulder ball gown with feather detailing on the skirt, delicate drop earrings and black sandals to the Donostia award ceremony during the San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain.
Katie Holmes
wears a pussy bow blouse tucked into a crocheted A-line skirt with embellished pumps and gemstone earrings to the premiere of The Irishman in N.Y.C.
Taraji P. Henson
in a strapless black midi dress with a chain belt, platform shoes and statement jewelry to the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C.
Angela Bassett
wears a jungle printed pantsuit, bronze stilettos and a sparkly silver clutch to the book release celebration for Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion in L.A.
Rose Byrne
wears a satin cutout tea-length dress, mule heels and a leopard print top handle purse to the premiere of The Irishman.
Rooney Mara
wears a crop top and matching midi skirt set with ankle strap pumps to the premiere of Joker in L.A.
Lisa Bonet
in a long sleeved printed dress and a heart-shaped handbag at the premiere of Joker.
Millie Bobby Brown
wears a vibrant floral-printed dress and pumps to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand, Florence by Mills in London.