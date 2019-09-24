Kate Moss
wears a long sequined leopard print dress with slits on the sides with black strappy heels and a black satin clutch at the Museo de la Moda, Musings on Fashion & Style book launch in Paris.
Meghan Markle
wears a Mayamiko black-and-white printed wrap midi dress with Castañer espadrille wedges in South Africa.
Demi Moore
wears a navy blazer with yellow and red trim, a white t-shirt, multicolored trousers and burgundy pumps on The Ellen Degeneres Show in L.A.
Renée Zellweger
in a black triple-breasted blazer, black trousers and patent pumps at the special screening of Judy in N.Y.C.
Elizabeth Banks
in a light pink vest and matching rousers with lucite mules in L.A.
Laverne Cox
in a Cristina Ottaviano embroidered pink and red strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline at the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala in N.Y.C.
Judith Light
in a pink plaid belted blazer and matching trousers at the SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
wears a metallic gold mini dress, featuring a bustier top and a asymmetric ruffle hem, styled with gold sandals and teardrop earrings at the Dancing With The Stars season 28 show in L.A.