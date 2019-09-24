Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
September 24, 2019 11:12 AM

Kate Moss

Marc Piasecki/Getty

wears a long sequined leopard print dress with slits on the sides with black strappy heels and a black satin clutch at the Museo de la Moda, Musings on Fashion & Style book launch in Paris.

Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

wears a Mayamiko black-and-white printed wrap midi dress with Castañer espadrille wedges in South Africa.

Demi Moore

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

wears a navy blazer with yellow and red trim, a white t-shirt, multicolored trousers and burgundy pumps on The Ellen Degeneres Show in L.A.

Renée Zellweger 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

in a black triple-breasted blazer, black trousers and patent pumps at the special screening of Judy in N.Y.C.

Elizabeth Banks

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

in a light pink vest and matching rousers with lucite mules in L.A.

Laverne Cox

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

in a Cristina Ottaviano embroidered pink and red strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline at the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala in N.Y.C.

Judith Light

Dominik Bindl/Getty

in a pink plaid belted blazer and matching trousers at the SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

wears a metallic gold mini dress, featuring a bustier top and a asymmetric ruffle hem, styled with gold sandals and teardrop earrings at the Dancing With The Stars season 28 show in L.A.

