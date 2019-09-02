Priyanka Chopra Jonas
wears a denim set, featuring a belted jacket and mini skirt, styled with yellow square-toe criss-cross heeled sandals in N.Y.C.
Laura Dern
in a long denim coat, white graphic t-shirt, black skinny jeans and black ankle boots with buckle details at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Renee Zellweger
in a black long-sleeve shirt, black wide-leg pants and black and white Converse, styled with a large silver pendant necklace and tortoise sunglasses at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Felicity Jones
wears a structed white blazer with a black shirt underneath, paired with light-wash straight-leg jeans and black ballet flats at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Emily Ratajkowski
wears a cow print jacket and pant set, with a white cropped top, white sneakers and a black bucket hat at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Mel B
in a neon green one shoulder snakeskin mini dress and black pumps at A Brutally Honest Evening With Mel B event in London.