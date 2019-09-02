Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
September 02, 2019 11:09 AM

1 of 7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Gotham/GC Images

wears a denim set, featuring a belted jacket and mini skirt, styled with yellow square-toe criss-cross heeled sandals in N.Y.C.

2 of 7

Laura Dern

in a long denim coat, white graphic t-shirt, black skinny jeans and black ankle boots with buckle details at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

3 of 7

Renee Zellweger

in a black long-sleeve shirt, black wide-leg pants and black and white Converse, styled with a large silver pendant necklace and tortoise sunglasses at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

4 of 7

Felicity Jones

wears a structed white blazer with a black shirt underneath, paired with light-wash straight-leg jeans and black ballet flats at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

5 of 7

Emily Ratajkowski

wears a cow print jacket and pant set, with a white cropped top, white sneakers and a black bucket hat at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

6 of 7

Mel B

in a neon green one shoulder snakeskin mini dress and black pumps at A Brutally Honest Evening With Mel B event in London.

