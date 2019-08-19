Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
August 19, 2019 11:20 AM

Chrissy Metz

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

wears a Catherine D’Lish sparkly navy gown, featuring fur-trim accents and a waist belt at the Gay Men’s Chorus Gala Concert in L.A.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

in a gold plaid blazer with cobalt blue trim, a gold top, dark straight leg jeans and gold heels at the Angel Has Fallen photocall in Beverly Hills.

Katie Holmes

Gotham/GC Images

in a black and white stripped midi dress with a leg slit, a denim jacket, a Chanel red chain bag and beige flip flop heels in N.Y.C.

Katherine McPhee

Michael Tullberg/Getty

wears a black halter bodysuit with mesh paneling with satin black trousers and black pointed-toe embellished heels at the Vocal Star music seminar in Hollywood.

Kate Hudson

Joker/Splashnews.com

in a Rachel Comey white front-zipper jumpsuit, black Ray Ban sunglasses and black and white athletic slides in N.Y.C.

Emma Roberts

SplashNews.com

in an & Other Stories green gingham midi dress, Max wicker bag and purple By Far mules in L.A.

Keke Palmer

Paras Griffin/Getty

wears a beige and white pinstripe suit with a white crop top and pumps at the Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show in Atlanta. 

Jasmine Tookes

Marcus Ingram/Getty

wears a pink silk slip dress with lace-trimmed straps and white heeled sandals to celebrate Victoria’s Secret’s new fall collection in Atlanta.

