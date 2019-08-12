Priyanka Chopra Jonas
wears a Victoria Beckham white pantsuit with a Christopher Bu black sheer pussy bow blouse and Jimmy Choo bow heels at Beautycon in L.A.
Mandy Moore
wears a Rosie Assoulin white V-neck poplin puff sleeve top, Rosie Assoulin blue and white brush-stripped maxi skirt and black heeled sandals at the This Is Us Pancakes with the Pearson’s event in West Hollywood.
Cate Blanchett
in a Fendi white pantsuit, featuring puff sleeves and double breasted buttons, with a Fendi sheer blue lace collared blouse at the Where’d You Go, Bernadette dinner in N.Y.C.
Ciara
in a long-sleeve white cut-out mini dress with a plunging neckline and ruffle hem, paired with black thigh-high boots at Beautycon in L.A.
Gabrielle Union
wears a Lanvin blue printed Kimono-style dress with gold fringe and beige heeled sandals at the FOX Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, California.
Nicole Kidman
in a red satin high-neck quarter-sleeve dress with pink floral detailing, styled with flat feather sandals and a beige top-handle bag at Moulin Rouge on Broadway in N.Y.C.
Kelly Rowland
wears a custom Michael Costello long-sleeve pink shimmer mini dress with structured shoulders and ruched detailing and YSL pink pumps at Beautycon in LA.
Angela Bassett
wears a custom Char Glover magenta jumpsuit, featuring a giant bow, single drop shoulder and a tie-waist belt at the AAFCA TV Honors in Marina del Ray, California.
Viola Davis
in an orange belted maxi dress, a black structured blazer and beige heeled sandals at The Angry Birds Movie 2 premiere in L.A.
Chrissy Metz
in a long-sleeve green and pink floral dress with black heeled sandals at the This Is Us Pancakes with the Pearson’s event in West Hollywood.
Kendall Jenner
wears a Paris Georgia white and black puff sleeve top, straight-leg jeans, Longchamp purse and Dr. Martens shoes in L.A.
Hailey Baldwin
in a Réalisation Par cherry-print mini dress and Gucci fur loafers while out in L.A.