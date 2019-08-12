Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
August 12, 2019 09:22 AM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

wears a Victoria Beckham white pantsuit with a Christopher Bu black sheer pussy bow blouse and Jimmy Choo bow heels at Beautycon in L.A.

Mandy Moore

Rachel Luna/Getty

wears a Rosie Assoulin white V-neck poplin puff sleeve top, Rosie Assoulin blue and white brush-stripped maxi skirt and black heeled sandals at the This Is Us Pancakes with the Pearson’s event in West Hollywood.

Cate Blanchett

Lars Niki/Getty

in a Fendi white pantsuit, featuring puff sleeves and double breasted buttons, with a Fendi sheer blue lace collared blouse at the Where’d You Go, Bernadette dinner in N.Y.C.

Ciara

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

in a long-sleeve white cut-out mini dress with a plunging neckline and ruffle hem, paired with black thigh-high boots at Beautycon in L.A.

Gabrielle Union

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

wears a Lanvin blue printed Kimono-style dress with gold fringe and beige heeled sandals at the FOX Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, California.

Nicole Kidman

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

in a red satin high-neck quarter-sleeve dress with pink floral detailing, styled with flat feather sandals and a beige top-handle bag at Moulin Rouge on Broadway in N.Y.C.

Kelly Rowland

Araya Diaz/Getty

wears a custom Michael Costello long-sleeve pink shimmer mini dress with structured shoulders and ruched detailing and YSL pink pumps at Beautycon in LA.

Angela Bassett

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

wears a custom Char Glover magenta jumpsuit, featuring a giant bow, single drop shoulder and a tie-waist belt at the AAFCA TV Honors in Marina del Ray, California.

Viola Davis

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

in an orange belted maxi dress, a black structured blazer and beige heeled sandals at The Angry Birds Movie 2 premiere in L.A. 

Chrissy Metz

Rachel Luna/Getty

in a long-sleeve green and pink floral dress with black heeled sandals at the This Is Us Pancakes with the Pearson’s event in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner

SplashNews.com

wears a Paris Georgia white and black puff sleeve top, straight-leg jeans, Longchamp purse and Dr. Martens shoes in L.A.

Hailey Baldwin

Broadimage/Shutterstock

in a Réalisation Par cherry-print mini dress and Gucci fur loafers while out in L.A.

