Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
July 08, 2019 10:55 AM

Pippa Middleton

Karwai Tang/Getty

in a pretty pink A-line dress with beige sandals, straw clutch and wide-rimmed hat at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Iman

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

in a circle-print jumpsuit with matching cape, with black sandals, belt, choker necklace and hoop earrings at Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Tessa Thompson

Karwai Tang/Getty

in a black and white striped shirt with oversize white suit (all Polo Ralph Lauren), plus black accessories at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Keke Palmer

Paras Griffin/Getty

wears a yellow oversize suit jacket with matching shorts at Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Rebel Wilson

Karwai Tang/Getty

in a red Lauren by Ralph Lauren shirt dress with brown crossbody bag at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Renée Zellweger 

Mike Marsland/WireImage

in an orange and brown plaid suit with Converse sneakers at Pride in London.

Karolina Kurkova

Andreas Rentz/Getty

in a high-shine yellow deconstructed shirtdress with cutout shoulders, worn with jeans and paired with ankle-strap sandals at a Vogue party in Berlin.

Zendaya

Gary Miller/WireImage

in a strapless crop top with high-waisted striped A-line skirt at Essence Festival in New Orleans. 

Winnie Harlow

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a white column gown with intricate floral embroidery throughout, plus a flower-adored cape at a cocktail party for the Fendi Couture Fall-Winter 2019/2020 show in Rome.

Susan Sarandon

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

in a printed maxi dress with cutout shoulders at a cocktail party for the Fendi Couture Fall-Winter 2019/2020 show in Rome.

Kiernan Shipka

Jacopo Raule/Getty

in a strapless red textured dress with mini top-handle bag and Mary Jane heels at a cocktail party for the Fendi Couture Fall-Winter 2019/2020 show in Rome.

