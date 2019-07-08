Pippa Middleton
in a pretty pink A-line dress with beige sandals, straw clutch and wide-rimmed hat at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Iman
in a circle-print jumpsuit with matching cape, with black sandals, belt, choker necklace and hoop earrings at Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Tessa Thompson
in a black and white striped shirt with oversize white suit (all Polo Ralph Lauren), plus black accessories at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Keke Palmer
wears a yellow oversize suit jacket with matching shorts at Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Rebel Wilson
in a red Lauren by Ralph Lauren shirt dress with brown crossbody bag at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Renée Zellweger
in an orange and brown plaid suit with Converse sneakers at Pride in London.
Karolina Kurkova
in a high-shine yellow deconstructed shirtdress with cutout shoulders, worn with jeans and paired with ankle-strap sandals at a Vogue party in Berlin.
Zendaya
in a strapless crop top with high-waisted striped A-line skirt at Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Winnie Harlow
in a white column gown with intricate floral embroidery throughout, plus a flower-adored cape at a cocktail party for the Fendi Couture Fall-Winter 2019/2020 show in Rome.
Susan Sarandon
in a printed maxi dress with cutout shoulders at a cocktail party for the Fendi Couture Fall-Winter 2019/2020 show in Rome.
Kiernan Shipka
in a strapless red textured dress with mini top-handle bag and Mary Jane heels at a cocktail party for the Fendi Couture Fall-Winter 2019/2020 show in Rome.