Kim Kardashian West
in a green turtleneck long-sleeve Maisie Wilen mini dress with yellow swirl print throughout, plus yellow sandals out in Los Angeles.
Mandy Moore
in a cobalt blue draped maxi dress at the Dundas show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.
Millie Bobby Brown
in an off-the-shoulder ruffled pink mini dress with tulle cape at the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things in Santa Monica.
Céline Dion
in a hot pink ruffled dress with bow detail at the skirt at the Miu Miu club event in Paris.
Meg Ryan
in a black cap-sleeve tee with A-line skirt and platform sandals at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show in Paris.
Kelly Rowland
in a sparkly strapless gown with thigh-high slit at the TV WEEK Logie Awards in Gold Coast, Australia.
Lady Gaga
in a rainbow-colored cropped jacket with black bra, beret, short shorts with rainbow-colored tassels and sparkly boots out in New York City.
Kourtney Kardashian
in a pink slip dress with lace trim, plus lace-up sandals out in Los Angeles.
Gabrielle Union
in a crocheted black dress with floral appliqués at the sleeves at the Miu Miu club event in Paris.
Gwyneth Paltrow
in a ruffled red shirt with matching wide-leg pants and gold pumps at an In Goop Health event in London.
Christie Brinkley
in a paisley-print blouse with white shorts, wedges and straw hat at the Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party in Bridgehampton, New York.
Penélope Cruz
in a green jumpsuit with white chainlink bag and matching white pumps at an In Goop Health event in London.
Katie Holmes
wears a white off-the-shoulder blouse with high-waisted wide-leg pants at the Lion King Festival at Disneyland Paris in Paris.
Tiffany Haddish
in a multicolor striped maxi dress with a blue hat at PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti Launch Party in Los Angeles.
Heidi Klum
in a printed robe worn with sparkly pants and Jimmy Choo sandals at the Amfar Gala in Paris.