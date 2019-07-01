Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
July 01, 2019 02:46 PM

1 of 16

Kim Kardashian West

JJOliverMax025/Splash News Online

in a green turtleneck long-sleeve Maisie Wilen mini dress with yellow swirl print throughout, plus yellow sandals out in Los Angeles.

2 of 16

Mandy Moore

Stephane Cardinale/Getty

in a cobalt blue draped maxi dress at the Dundas show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

3 of 16

Millie Bobby Brown

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

in an off-the-shoulder ruffled pink mini dress with tulle cape at the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things in Santa Monica.

4 of 16

Céline Dion

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

in a hot pink ruffled dress with bow detail at the skirt at the Miu Miu club event in Paris.

5 of 16

Meg Ryan

Jacopo Raule/Getty

in a black cap-sleeve tee with A-line skirt and platform sandals at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show in Paris.

6 of 16

Kelly Rowland

Chris Hyde/Getty

in a sparkly strapless gown with thigh-high slit at the TV WEEK Logie Awards in Gold Coast, Australia.

7 of 16

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

in a rainbow-colored cropped jacket with black bra, beret, short shorts with rainbow-colored tassels and sparkly boots out in New York City.

8 of 16

Kourtney Kardashian

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

in a pink slip dress with lace trim, plus lace-up sandals out in Los Angeles.

9 of 16

Gabrielle Union

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

in a crocheted black dress with floral appliqués at the sleeves at the Miu Miu club event in Paris.

10 of 16

Gwyneth Paltrow

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

in a ruffled red shirt with matching wide-leg pants and gold pumps at an In Goop Health event in London.

11 of 16

Christie Brinkley

SplashNews.com

in a paisley-print blouse with white shorts, wedges and straw hat at the Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party in Bridgehampton, New York.

12 of 16

Penélope Cruz

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

in a green jumpsuit with white chainlink bag and matching white pumps at an In Goop Health event in London.

13 of 16

Katie Holmes

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

wears a white off-the-shoulder blouse with high-waisted wide-leg pants at the Lion King Festival at Disneyland Paris in Paris.

14 of 16

Tiffany Haddish

Broadimage/Shutterstock

in a multicolor striped maxi dress with a blue hat at PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti Launch Party in Los Angeles.

15 of 16

Heidi Klum

Stephane Cardinale/Getty

in a printed robe worn with sparkly pants and Jimmy Choo sandals at the Amfar Gala in Paris.

