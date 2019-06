Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See See the best red carpet looks from this week See the best red carpet looks from this week More PeopleStyle By Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/WireImage Selena Gomez Theo Wargo/Getty Images Eva Longoria Alexander Tamargo/Getty Ciara Jamie McCarthy/Getty Shailene Woodley Santiago Felipe/Getty Sophia Bush Stefanie Keenan/Getty Winnie Harlow Taylor Hill/WireImage Vanessa Hudgens Theo Wargo/Getty Hilaria Baldwin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Christina Hendricks Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Mandy Moore Matt Baron/Shutterstock Lucy Liu Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Katie Holmes Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2019/Getty Halle Berry Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan Kevin Mazur/Getty Kate Beckinsale Donato Sardella/Getty Lily Collins Jon Kopaloff/Getty Vanessa Hudgens Angela WEISS/AFP/Getty Jessica Alba Carlos Alvarez/Getty Taraji P. Henson Tasos Katopodis/Getty Shailene Woodley Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock Paula Abdul Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Paula Patton Donato Sardella/Getty Tina Fey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Judith Light Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Catherine O’Hara Jenny Anderson/Getty Storm Reid Donato Sardella/Getty Ruth Wilson ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Marisa Tomei Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 1 of 29 Advertisement 1 of 29 Steve Granitz/WireImage Jennifer Aniston in her signature LBD with embellished black sandals at the premiere of The Dead Don’t Die in Westwood, California. 2 of 29 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Selena Gomez in a black off-the-shoulder shift dress with pouffy accent sleeves, plus Cartier jewels and black mules at the premiere of The Dead Don’t Die in New York City. 3 of 29 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Eva Longoria in an asymmetrical one-shoulder black gown with high-low tiered hem at the premiere of Grand Hotel in Miami Beach. 4 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ciara in a feathery and embellished off-the-shoulder crop top with high-waisted black pants and sweeping train, plus EFFY Jewelry rings at the Accessories Council’s Annual ACE Awards in New York City. 5 of 29 Santiago Felipe/Getty Shailene Woodley in a sheer turtleneck top with pleated black skirt, brown sash and pumps at the 92nd Street Y’s “In Conversation with Glamour’s Samantha Barry: Big Little Lies” in New York City. 6 of 29 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sophia Bush in a striped navy suit with black and blue pumps at the Fight Like a Mother book launch in Los Angeles. 7 of 29 Taylor Hill/WireImage Winnie Harlow in a strapless pink gown with feathery accents at the Accessories Council’s Annual ACE Awards in New York City. 8 of 29 Theo Wargo/Getty Vanessa Hudgens in a black lace dress with black sandals and Ruchi New York jewelry at the premiere of The Dead Don’t Die in New York City. 9 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Hilaria Baldwin in a cap-sleeve fit-and-flare dress with navy pumps, clutch and headband at the Accessories Council’s Annual ACE Awards in New York City. 10 of 29 Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Christina Hendricks in a black LBD with yellow accents, plus black accessories at a screening of Too Old to Die Young in Los Angeles. 11 of 29 Matt Baron/Shutterstock Mandy Moore in a silver sparkly midi dress with black pumps and purse at the Below the Line Talent FYC event in Los Angeles. 12 of 29 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lucy Liu in a purple tulle tiered ballgown with Tyler Ellis clutch at the Tony Awards in New York City. 13 of 29 Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2019/Getty Katie Holmes in a strapless striped Missoni gown with Casadei heels at the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala in Vienna, Austria. 14 of 29 Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Halle Berry in an asymmetrical plaid dress with black pumps in Hollywood. 15 of 29 Kevin Mazur/Getty Rachel Brosnahan in a Dior Haute Couture pleated evening dress with embroidered constellations, plus Selim Mouzannar jewels at the Tony Awards in New York City. 16 of 29 Donato Sardella/Getty Kate Beckinsale in a sequin strapless mini dress, paired with matching gloves, hat and scribble tights by Moschino by Jeremy Scott at the Moschino Spring/Summer 2020 Resort show in Universal City, California. 17 of 29 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Lily Collins in a printed blue Jill Stuart dress with Cartier jewels at a Les Misérables photo call in Los Angeles. 18 of 29 Angela WEISS/AFP/Getty Vanessa Hudgens in a sparkly Altuzarra mini dress with ankle-strap heels at the Tony Awards in New York City. 19 of 29 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Jessica Alba in a cropped button-down shirt with striped circle skirt at a photo call for L.A.’s Finest in Madrid. 20 of 29 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Taraji P. Henson in a one-sleeve black gown with thigh-high slit at the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation “Can We Talk?” Benefit Dinner in Washington D.C. 21 of 29 Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock Shailene Woodley in a pink long-sleeve gown with sandals and colorful clutch at the Women in Conservation event in Los Angeles. 22 of 29 Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Paula Abdul in a shiny purple cocktail dress at L.A. Pride in West Hollywood. 23 of 29 Donato Sardella/Getty Paula Patton in a printed long-sleeve Moschino by Jeremy Scott mini dress with pussybow detail at the Moschino Spring/Summer 2020 Resort show in Universal City, California. 24 of 29 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Tina Fey in a printed high-shine suit with white shirt underneath and black accessories at the Tony Awards in New York City. 25 of 29 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Judith Light in a silver metallic long-sleeve gown with matching metallic pumps at the Tony Awards in New York City. 26 of 29 Jenny Anderson/Getty Catherine O’Hara in a black and white striped long-sleeve gown with Stella Luna heels at the Tony Awards in New York City. 27 of 29 Donato Sardella/Getty Storm Reid in a colorful printed Moschino by Jeremy Scott suit at the Moschino Spring/Summer 2020 Resort show in Universal City, California. 28 of 29 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Ruth Wilson in a red high-neck cap-sleeve gown and Colette jewelry at the Tony Awards in New York City. 29 of 29 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Marisa Tomei in a floral-print Ralph & Russo Couture bustier gown with Tyler Ellis clutch at the Tony Awards in New York City. 