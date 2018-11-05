Copyright 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See
See the best red carpet looks from this week
Posted on November 05, 2018 10:09AM
LUPITA NYONG'O
in a tiered gold lamé Oscar de la Renta gown at the Breakthrough Prize in Mountain View, California.
RACHEL MCADAMS
in a form fitting gown with corset style bodice and feathery skirt with Hearts On Fire jewelry at the Breakthrough Prize in Mountain View, California.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
in a sexy black slip dress with choker necklace at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
in a black column gown at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.
JULIANNE MOORE
in a black gown with drop earrings at the Breakthrough Prize in Mountain View, California.
KERRY WASHINGTON
in a sheer lace long-sleeve Zuhair Murad gown with thigh-high slit at the American Son opening night after party in N.Y.C.
ANNE HATHAWAY
in a white dress with billowy sleeves and pleated skirt, plus Casadei pumps, Anabela Chan earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.
NICKI MINAJ
in a sparkly silver gown with corset bodice and billowy tulle skirt at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain.
NICOLE KIDMAN
in a strapless sheer column Dior dress at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.
JANET JACKSON
in a retro MTV tee, checkered skirt and trench coat at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain.
EVA LONGORIA
in a black Victoria Beckham suit with black pumps at the Global Gift Gala in London.
BILLIE LOURDE
in a printed ball gown with flared sleeves at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.
NATALIE PORTMAN
in a plaid suit jacket, white tee and baggy jeans at Deadline's Contenders Awards in L.A.
FELICITY JONES
in a striped double-breasted Altuzarra suit with black sandals at Deadline's Contenders Awards in L.A.
LINDSAY LOHAN
in a strapless gold pleated mini dress at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain.
ELLE MACPHERSON
in a white one-shoulder tiered dress worn with white pants and wide-brim hat at the Lexus Marquee on Derby Day in Melbourne.
CLAIRE FOY
in a pleated red V-neck dress at a screening for The Girl in the Spider's Web.