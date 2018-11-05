Style

LUPITA NYONG'O

in a tiered gold lamé Oscar de la Renta gown at the Breakthrough Prize in Mountain View, California.

RACHEL MCADAMS

in a form fitting gown with corset style bodice and feathery skirt with Hearts On Fire jewelry at the Breakthrough Prize in Mountain View, California.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

in a sexy black slip dress with choker necklace at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

in a black column gown at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.

JULIANNE MOORE

in a black gown with drop earrings at the Breakthrough Prize in Mountain View, California.

KERRY WASHINGTON

in a sheer lace long-sleeve Zuhair Murad gown with thigh-high slit at the American Son opening night after party in N.Y.C.

ANNE HATHAWAY

in a white dress with billowy sleeves and pleated skirt, plus Casadei pumps, Anabela Chan earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills. 

NICKI MINAJ

in a sparkly silver gown with corset bodice and billowy tulle skirt at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain.

NICOLE KIDMAN

in a strapless sheer column Dior dress at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

JANET JACKSON

in a retro MTV tee, checkered skirt and trench coat at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain.

EVA LONGORIA

in a black Victoria Beckham suit with black pumps at the Global Gift Gala in London.

BILLIE LOURDE

in a printed ball gown with flared sleeves at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.

NATALIE PORTMAN

in a plaid suit jacket, white tee and baggy jeans at Deadline's Contenders Awards in L.A.

FELICITY JONES

in a striped double-breasted Altuzarra suit with black sandals at Deadline's Contenders Awards in L.A.

LINDSAY LOHAN

in a strapless gold pleated mini dress at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain.

ELLE MACPHERSON

in a white one-shoulder tiered dress worn with white pants and wide-brim hat at the Lexus Marquee on Derby Day in Melbourne.

CLAIRE FOY

in a pleated red V-neck dress at a screening for The Girl in the Spider's Web.

