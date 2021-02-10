14 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Have Thousands of Five-Star Ratings on Amazon

The countdown to Valentine's Day is officially here — but don't fret if the holiday has totally crept up on you or you've been struggling to find the perfect gift for your S.O. We've found the solution to both of these scenarios, and it's just a click away.
Enter: the Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Valentine's Day shop, which is chock full of top-rated fashion and beauty items that make for the perfect last-minute gifts at any budget. Whether you're in the market for a gorgeous piece of jewelry, like these ultra-popular Pavoi 14k gold-plated cubic zirconia huggie earrings for just $14, or a trendy hoodie for lounging at home in style (we especially love this one from Champion that's on sale starting at $56 and has garnered over 1,300 five-star ratings), you're sure to find something that will have your Valentine seeing hearts.
The only catch? In order to receive most of these items by February 14, you have to be an Amazon Prime member (hello, free two-day shipping!) Again, there's no reason to stress if you're not already a member — signing up is super simple. You can even try Prime for one week for just $1.99 and enjoy all of the perks that the membership has to offer, including fast and free delivery options, unlimited access to thousands of free eBooks, and so much more.
With thousands of customer reviews with an average four-star rating or higher, you can't go wrong gifting any of these items to your loved one this Valentine's Day. In case you need some help deciding (seriously, there are that many amazing options to choose from), we've picked out 14 of our top pick fashion and beauty gifts. They start at just $11 — including this number one best-selling jade face roller and gua sha set and a pair of fluffy Ugg slippers (the same ones spotted on Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and more stars).
Scroll down to check out these and more of our top picks from the Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Valentine's Day gift shop now.
Buy It! Prettygarden Tie Dye Printed Pajamas, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy, $12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Champion Reverse Weave Pullover, $56.09–$79.09 (orig. $80); amazon.com
Buy It! Cridoz 12 Pcs Acrylic Resin Hair Barrettes, $10.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zoya All Snuggled Up Quad, $18; amazon.com
Buy It! Mevecco 14k Gold Plated Oval Chain Link Bracelet, $11.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha, $12.74 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Calvin Klein Obsession for Men Eau de Toilette, $79; amazon.com
Buy It! SweatyRocks Lace Up Long Sleeve Pullover Crop Top Sweatshirt, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pavoi 14k Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Huggie Earrings, $13.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Originals Relaxed Strapback Cap, $26; amazon.com
Buy It! Twinfree 4 Pack Tie Dye Hair Clips, $16.80; amazon.com
Buy It! Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch, $45.04; amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, $99.95; amazon.com
