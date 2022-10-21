57 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Inspired By Movie and TV Characters

Halloween is creeping up once again!

If you haven't already picked out your costume, take inspiration from some of your favorite TV and movie moments this spooky season. From Jason Sudeikis' beloved Ted Lasso to Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's, these looks take mere minutes to put together — and you can probably use what's in your closet!

Throw on an animal print shirt and flower crown and call yourself Carole Baskin for the night or transform into Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders by simply wearing a dark suit and a tweed hat. In need of a group costume idea? Consider dressing as players in Squid Game (you only need a green tracksuit) or minions from Despicable Me (grab a yellow shirt and jeans).

Keep scrolling for the best last-minute Halloween costume ideas inspired by TV and movie characters TV.

Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30

Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

From Ariana Grande to Christa B. Allen, celebrities have dressed as Jenna Rink for a variety of occasions, and if you too want to channel your inner Jennifer Garner, it couldn't be easier. Recreate Garner's look during the Thriller dance scene with a colorful patterned dress, butterfly necklace, pink purse and an aughts-inspired updo.

Kim Possible from Kim Possible

Disney Channel / courtesy Everett

If you're dressing as Kim Possible for Halloween, you may have most of what you need already in your closet. Start with a black long-sleeve top and green cargo pants and add a pair of black boots for footwear. To complete the look, grab a brown utility belt and a pair of gray leather gloves.

Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo

Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock

Make like Sarah Michelle Gellar and dress as Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo. For this classic pop-culture-inspired costume, you'll need a purple dress, a green neckerchief and a red wig. Add purple heels and a matching headband to complete the look.

Batman from Batman

Christian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight (2008). Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Whether it's Robert Pattinson from 2022's The Batman or Michael Keaton's version in the '80s and '90s, don the batsuit this Halloween for a super impressive last-minute look. Wear a black eye mask and cape or find the full outfit online.

Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Fans of The Walking Dead can portray Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes by wearing his Sherriff uniform. A two-tone uniform shirt (or a beige short-sleeve shirt already in your closet) along with black pants is the basis of the look. Top it off with a western hat, gun belt and badge.

Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was the most-Googled Halloween costume of 2016, so why not bring it back for 2022? First, team the iconic "Daddy's 'Lil Monster" shirt with a pair of shorts or pants. Next, tie your hair — or a blonde wig — into two pigtails and color the ends with wash-out pink and blue hair dye. For makeup, get creative with pink and blue eyeshadow and red lipstick.

The Joker from Joker

Todd Phillips Instagram

Another classic Halloween costume with plenty of room for creativity is The Joker. Grab some face paint to create the character's signature white face, black eyes and bloody smile, and color your hair green with some wash-out spray. For clothing, opt for a suit of any color.

Moana from Moana

Disney

To bring a little paradise into your Halloween costume, consider transforming into Moana from the movie of the same name. Consider going down the DIY route by styling a neutral-colored skirt with a red top and a flower crown.

Thomas "Tommy" Shelby from Peaky Blinders

Netflix

Dig out your best formalwear to channel Tommy Shelby — think a wool suit, dress shoes and, of course, a tweed hat — and you've got yourself the perfect Peaky Blinders costume.

Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family

Everett Collection

A great DIY costume for brunettes, a Wednesday Addams-inspired look takes no time at all to put together. Grab a black dress (bonus if it has a Peter Pan collar) and black pantyhose, braid your hair into two and apply some dark lipstick.

Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family

Netflix

In need of a last-minute couple's Halloween costume? Take inspiration from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and transform into Morticia and Gomez Addams. For Morticia, you'll need a black gown, a long black wig and dark makeup. To turn into Gomez, opt for a pinstriped suit, a faux mustache and slicked-back hair. Finish each look with a rose for Morticia and a cigar for Gomez.

Cher Horowitz from Clueless

CBS

From Natalie Portman to Penelope Disick, celebrities of all ages have dressed as Cher Horowitz from Clueless. For an outfit that will have everyone totally buggin' this Halloween, go for a yellow plaid blazer and skirt combo, long white socks and a '90s-style blowout. A pink fluffy pen is optional but recommended!

Dionne Davenport from Clueless

Paramount/courtesy Everett

Take it back to 1995! To transform into Dionne Davenport, you may be able to use a few items that you already have in your closet. Pair a black-and-white plaid skirt or jacket from your closet with a red sweater and a statement hat.

T'Challa from Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa in Black Panther (2018). Marvel

Celebrate the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and dress up as the leading character. All you need is a black bodysuit (or a long-sleeve shirt and pants), black gloves and a silver necklace to transform into T'Challa.

Olive Penderghast from Easy A

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

This Easy A costume is simple to pull off. Style a black corset top with black skinny jeans and accessorize with pearl necklaces and black sunglasses. Don't forget to add a scarlet A to your top, too.

Lara Croft from Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Warner Bros.

Transform into Lara Croft with a simple green tank top, green or black pants and a pair of chunky combat boots. Pull your hair into a low pony to complete the look.

Regina George from Mean Girls

Paramount/courtesy Everett

There are several ways you can go about a Regina George costume, whether it's the Winter Talent Show outfit or the cafeteria getup. But perhaps the most iconic of looks is Regina's pink outfit. To pull this off yourself, team Regina's "a little bit dramatic" tank top with a black mini skirt and a pink cardigan.

Karen Smith from Mean Girls

CBS

Another iconic Mean Girls pick, channel your inner mouse (duh) and simply add a pair of mouse ears and a tail to a black mini dress.

Edward Cullen from Twilight

Robert Pattinson in Twilight (2008). Alamy

There is never a wrong time to channel your inner Edward Cullen from Twilight. To transform into the teenage vampire, you're going to need jeans, a blue shirt and a pea coat. Add gold-hued contact lenses to complete the look, and if it's a particularly sunny day, don't forget to add some body glitter.

Jennifer Check from Jennifer's Body

James Dittiger/Fox Atomic/Kobal/Shutterstock

Find inspiration from Megan Fox in 2009 and dress as Jennifer Check from the cult-favorite film Jennifer's Body this Halloween. Throw on a pink velour jacket, jeans, wedges and heart-shaped earrings and walk out the door.

Robin Buckley from Stranger Things

Netflix

Robin Buckley has become an iconic part of the Stranger Things series, and her Scoops Ahoy uniform has become synonymous with her character. Put on a blue sailor top, blue shorts, knee-high socks and red converse — and don't forget your name tag!

Cruella de Vil from Cruella

Emma Stone in Cruella. Walt Disney Studios

Want to portray a classic Disney villain? A black faux leather pantsuit, sharp eyebrows and a bold red lip are the basis of Emma Stone's Cruella, but it's the two-toned wig that really makes a statement.

Rick from Rick and Morty

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Get ready for many intergalactic adventures and turn yourself into Rick from Rick and Morty. For this costume, you'll need a blue T-shirt, a scientist lab coat and a spikey blue wig.

Harry Potter from the Harry Potter movie series

Everett

Grab your letter from Hogwarts and portray Harry Potter this Halloween. You'll need round glasses, a wand and a Gryffindor scarf for this costume. Plus, you can draw a scar on your forehead using a black eyeliner pencil, too!

Dumbledore from the Harry Potter movie series

Warner Bros.

Need a Dumbledore to your Harry Potter? All you'll need is a long purple-hued cloak, a long white beard and a pair of glasses to execute the look.

Cassie Howard from Euphoria

Eddy Chen/HBO Max

HBO's Euphoria has given viewers plenty of Halloween costume inspiration, but we are partial to Cassie Howard's school outfit in season 2, episode 3. Tie your hair in a high ponytail but leave a few pieces loose in the front. Then, secure a few elastics down your hair to create a "bubble" effect. Throw on a blue wrap-front top and carry a pink purse to complete the costume.

Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock

To channel a pre-makeover Princess of Genovia, go for a classic Grove High School uniform: a blue plaid skirt, blue blouse and a black blazer jacket. For accessories, you'll need black knee-high socks, flat shoes and a tie.

Ted Lasso from Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

If you're a fan of soccer, consider dressing up as Ted Lasso. For this super simple costume, team a blue-and-red athletic jacket with track pants, a visor and, of course, a fake mustache. Bonus points if it's real.

Margot Robbie's Barbie from Barbie

SplashNews.com

Bring the retro vibes and transform into Robbie's Barbie from the upcoming movie. You'll need to layer a patterned leotard over a pair of neon pink bike shorts and accessorize with neon earrings and a bold visor. Don't forget your neon yellow rollerblades!

Maverick from Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Kids, don't try this at home. Paramount Pictures

To pull off a Top Gun: Maverick costume, pair a green boiler suit with combat boots, dog tags and aviator sunglasses.

Joe Exotic from Tiger King

Joe Exotic. Netflix

Take it back to 2020 with a Joe Exotic Halloween costume. All you need is a tiger print shirt, a blond wig, a mustache and clip-on earrings.

Carole Baskin from Tiger King

Carole Baskin. Frank Ockenfels

Calling all cool cats and kittens! If you'd like to dress as Carole Baskin this Halloween, simply team a tiger-print top with jeans, printed sneakers and a dramatic flower crown.

Wanda from WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Unleash your inner superhero with a Scarlet Witch costume. You'll need a red leotard, red cape, red go-go boots and Wanda's headpiece. Either leave your hair natural or opt for a short red wig to complete the look.

Ladybird from Ladybird

A24/courtesy Everett Collection

For another easy look, consider dressing as Saoirse Ronan's title character in Ladybird. You'll need a white polo top, a sweater vest and a short pleated skirt. The star of the show is the pink arm cast, which you can recreate with pink athletic tape.

Joe from You

Lifetime

For a costume that takes no more than 30 seconds to perfect, simply place a dark cap on your head, throw on a matching jacket and walk around with a longing look on your face. You'll immediately transform into Joe from You.

A player from Squid Game

Noh Juhan/Netflix

Get ready for Squid Game season 2 and dress as a player this Halloween. Throw on a green tracksuit and wear a sticker with your favorite number.

The doll from Squid Game

Netflix

It may look super sweet, but if you've seen Squid Game on Netflix you know differently. To achieve this look, layer an orange dress over a yellow blouse and complete the outfit with knee-high socks and flat black ballet pumps.

Danny Zuko from Grease

Everett Collection

For a costume that will have everyone asking "tell me more," don a white T-shirt, leather jacket and slicked-back hair. You'll look like Danny Zuka in no time!

Sandy Olsson from Grease

Olivia Newton-John in Grease. CBS via Getty

Pay homage to Olivia Newton-John at the start of Grease and wear a long yellow skirt and a white blouse. Don't forget to carry around a binder, too.

"Bad" Sandy from Grease

CBS via Getty

Alternatively, dress up as Sandy at the end of Grease. For this look, we suggest a black Bardot bodysuit, black leather pants and a pair of red heels. Finish off the costume with a curly blonde wig and a bold red lip.

Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Timothy Norris/Getty

Jack Skellington is a classic spooky season getup. To dress as the Tim Burton character, grab a pinstripe suit and bowtie. You can also purchase a skeleton mask or get creative with white and black face paint.

Elastigirl from The Incredibles

© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett

To transform into Elastigirl from The Incredibles, a red catsuit, black boots and a black eye mask are all you need. And don't forget, no capes!

Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus

SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

To portray Winifred Sanderson, you can use items you may already have in your closet. Think a green dress, purple pantyhose and Winnie's staple red lip.

Drea from Do Revenge

Do Revenge (2022). Kim Simms/Netflix

The costumes from Netflix's Do Revenge were inspired by iconic teen movies, which makes one of the outfits a great choice for a costume this year. Perhaps the most standout look is Camila Mendes' lilac crop top, yellow tennis skirt and yellow headband.

Daenerys from Game of Thrones

HBO

Another classic Halloween costume of recent years is Emilia Clarke's Daenerys from Game of Thrones. Recreate her season 1 look with a gray chiffon dress and a long blonde wig.

Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

Everett

Get inspired by Harry Styles' "Harryween" look and dress up as Dorothy. For the costume, wear a blue gingham pinafore dress, blue socks and ruby red slippers. To complete the ensemble, braid your hair into two and tie them with baby blue bows at the ends.

Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

To channel Audrey Hepburn in Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's, opt for a long black gown, black satin gloves, a pearl necklace and a sleek updo.

Elle Woods from Legally Blonde

Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

For fans of Legally Blonde, an Elle Woods costume is a must. No matter what you wear, go pink from head to toe and rock a stylish aughts blowout. What, like it's hard?

Jay Gatsby from The Great Gatsby

Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

An impressive Jay Gatsby costume consists of a suit (white, tan or black), a tie and a cane. So easy!

Daisy Buchanan from The Great Gatsby

Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

Sparkle and shine as Carey Mulligan's Daisy Buchanan from The Great Gatsby. Team a flapper-style dress with metallic heels, a blonde flapper wig and plenty of opulent accessories.

Donna Sheridan from Mamma Mia!

Alamy

A true icon, unleash your inner Donna Sheridan and wear a white blouse, black overalls and neutral-hued canvas shoes. Accessorize with gold rings and wear your hair in loose waves.

Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl

James Devaney/WireImage

It may have been 15 years since Manhattan's elite first graced our television screens, but Blair Waldorf is still as iconic as ever. To create Blair's school uniform, you'll need a black pleated skirt, a white blouse and a black necktie. Don't forget to dig out your best headband, too.

Jughead Jones from Riverdale

Dean Buscher/The CW. Dean Buscher/The CW

Transforming into Jughead Jones is an ideal last-minute and cost-effective costume for all Riverdale fans. Grab your favorite jeans, T-shirt and jacket and pop a beanie hat.

Minion from Despicable Me

Courtesy of Universal Studios

To DIY a minion costume, you'll need blue denim and a yellow T-shirt. For your face, get creative and use face paint or accessorize with a yellow beanie hat and round glasses.

Elsa from Frozen

Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett

Ideal for kids and adults alike, easily transform into Elsa with a sparkly blue dress and a long blonde braided wig.

The Grady Twins from The Shining

Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

The perfect duo costume, dress as the creepy Grady Twins from The Shining. All you need are two blue baby doll-style dresses, white socks, black shoes and pink ribbons tied at your waists.

Lizzie McGuire from The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

Be inspired by Lizzie McGuire's whirlwind trip to Rome. For Lizzie, you'll need a purple pants, top and jacket combo. If you'd rather be Isabella, switch the pants for a skirt and grab everything in green.