15 Last Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Still Get at Nordstrom in Time for Sunday

Still searching for the perfect Father's Day gift? Don't stress! Thanks to Nordstrom, you can shop these 15 fabulous picks and still get them in time to make dad smile

Kami Phillips
June 12, 2018 05:28 PM
<p>Father&#8217;s Day is less than a week away and if you still haven&#8217;t done your shopping, don&#8217;t stress! Thanks to <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Ffathers-day-gifts%253Fjid%253DJ009168-4984%2526amp%253Bcid%253D00000%2526amp%253Bcm_sp%253Dmerch-_-corp_4984_J009168-_-catpromo_corp_persnav_shop%2526amp%253B%253D%2526amp%253Btop%253D72%2526amp%253Boffset%253D1%2526amp%253Bpage%253D1%2526amp%253Bsort%253DBoosted&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">Nordstrom</a>, you can still find a fabulous gift for dad <em>and</em> get it in time for whatever festivities you have planned! Whether you order online with <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fcontent%252Fshipping-methods-charges&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">expedited shipping, same day shipping, pick up in-store or even curbside</a> you can count on these gifts to get to you just in time to put a smile on dad&#8217;s face. Scroll through to shop 15 of our favorite last minute picks at every price and for every type of dad &#8211; all available at Nordstrom.</p>
Last Minute Father's Day Gifts at Every Price for Every Kind of Dad from Nordstrom

Father’s Day is less than a week away and if you still haven’t done your shopping, don’t stress! Thanks to Nordstrom, you can still find a fabulous gift for dad and get it in time for whatever festivities you have planned! Whether you order online with expedited shipping, same day shipping, pick up in-store or even curbside you can count on these gifts to get to you just in time to put a smile on dad’s face. Scroll through to shop 15 of our favorite last minute picks at every price and for every type of dad – all available at Nordstrom.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Nike NSW Top Air Anorak, $100; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fnike-nsw-top-air-anorak%252F4716289%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FBrands%252FNike%252FAll%252BNike%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dgreen%252F%252Bblue%252Bnebula%252F%252Banthracite&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Athletic Dad

Buy It! Nike NSW Top Air Anorak, $100; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> 1901 Destin Driving Shoe, $99.95; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252F1901-destin-driving-shoe-men%252F4471472%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dnavy%252Bperf%252Bnubuck&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Dad Who Loves Boating

Buy It! 1901 Destin Driving Shoe, $99.95; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Namb&eacute; Forte Wine Chiller, $125; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fnambe-forte-wine-chiller%252F4825204%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dsilver%252F%252Bgrey&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Wine Connoiseur Dad

Buy It! Nambé Forte Wine Chiller, $125; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Shinola The Canfield Chrono Leather Strap Watch 43mm, $850; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fshinola-the-canfield-chrono-leather-strap-watch-43mm%252F4986706%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Ddark%252Bcognac%252F%252Bblack%252F%252Bsilver&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Dad Who's Always On Time

Buy It! Shinola The Canfield Chrono Leather Strap Watch 43mm, $850; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Stance Star Wars 13-Pack Socks Box Set, $280; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fstance-star-wars-13-pack-socks-box-set%252F4750587%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dgrey%252Bmulti&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Star Wars Fanatic Dad

Buy It! Stance Star Wars 13-Pack Socks Box Set, $280; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $349.95; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fbose-quietcomfort-35-wireless-headphones-ii%252F4722055%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dblack&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Music-Loving Dad

Buy It! Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $349.95; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Tommy Bahama St Lucia Fronds Silk Camp Shirt, $120; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Ftommy-bahama-st-lucia-fronds-silk-camp-shirt%252F4826214%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dnavy&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Always in Vacation-Mode Dad

Buy It! Tommy Bahama St Lucia Fronds Silk Camp Shirt, $120; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $80-$270; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fle-labo-santal-33-eau-de-parfum%252F4335764%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dnone&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Dad Who Loves Cologne

Buy It! Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $80-$270; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $199; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fchefsteps-joule-sous-vide%252F4688203%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dwhite%252F%252Bstainless&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Master Chef Dad

Buy It! ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $199; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Gucci New Ace Sneaker, $580; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fgucci-new-ace-sneaker-men%252F4652184%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dwhite%252Bleather&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Trendy Dad

Buy It! Gucci New Ace Sneaker, $580; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> DJI Spark Mini Flying Quadcopter, $399; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fdji-spark-mini-flying-quadcopter%252F4698021%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FHome%252FElectronics%252B%2526amp%253B%252BTech%252BAccessories%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dwhite&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Dad Who Loves Gadgets

Buy It! DJI Spark Mini Flying Quadcopter, $399; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag, $85; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fherschel-supply-co-novel-duffel-bag%252F3294376%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dblack%252F%252Btan&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Dad Who Loves to Travel

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag, $85; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Cathy&#8217;s Concepts Monogram BBQ Grill Tools, $48; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fcathys-concepts-monogram-bbq-grill-tools-set-of-11%252F3863435%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dt&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Grill Master Dad

Buy It! Cathy’s Concepts Monogram BBQ Grill Tools, $48; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Ray-Ban Classic Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses, $153; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fray-ban-classic-clubmaster-51mm-sunglasses%252F3142275%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bbreadcrumb%253DHome%252FHome%252B%2526amp%253B%252BGifts%252FGifts%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Ddark%252Btortoise%252F%252Bgreen&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Classicly Stylish Dad

Buy It! Ray-Ban Classic Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses, $153; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Picnic Time &#8216;Football&#8217; Bean Bag Toss Game, $99.95; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=390098.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8157&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fpicnic-time-football-bean-bag-toss-game%252F4447030%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526amp%253Bcolor%253Dgreen&#038;u1=PO,Shopping:15LastMinuteFather&#039;sDayGiftstoShopatNordstrom,kamscram,Fas,Gal,6366650,201806,I">nordstrom.com</a></p>
For the Sports-Loving Dad

Buy It! Picnic Time ‘Football’ Bean Bag Toss Game, $99.95; nordstrom.com

