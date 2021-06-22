Shop

Now Is Your Last Chance to Shop These Incredible Fashion Deals Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

Score discounts from Levi’s, Cupshe, Goodthreads, and more before time runs out
By Eden Lichterman
June 22, 2021 07:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We've reached the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2021, so now is your last chance to shop the fashion deals. Luckily, the Big Style Sale is still overflowing with summer-ready clothing for unbeatable prices, and we found the 10 best last-chance deals that are too good to pass up. 

From top-rated Cupshe swimsuits to Levi's denim shorts to trendy sundresses, there are tons of can't-miss summer fashion deals to snatch up before time runs out. As long as you're an Amazon Prime Member (or sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial), you have until 11:59 p.m. PT to make your final discounted fashion purchases.

Best Last-Chance Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Available in solid colors like black and whimsical prints such as camo and tie-dye, this short-sleeve Wild Meadow mini dress is a closet staple. It has a square neckline and is fitted through the torso before flaring out at the waist for a versatile fit. All five colors and patterns are made from the same soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex.

"Love this dress," one reviewer wrote. "Super comfortable and flattering. It fits perfectly. Perfect for summer."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wild Meadow Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Knit Dress, $10 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

In the market for a new swimsuit for summer? Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this Cupshe ruched one-piece that's on sale for $21. It has a deep V-neckline, padded cups, adjustable spaghetti straps, ruching around the torso, and medium coverage bottoms. You can choose from 13 solid colors and sizes extra small through XXL. 

"Best bathing suit ever," a shopper said. "It's flattering and accentuates my curves. I finally feel confident in a bathing suit! I just ordered a different color!"

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe V-Neck Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

And because it wouldn't be Prime Day without incredible deals on Levi's denim, these mid-length jean shorts are on sale for $25. They come in nine washes, each with contrasting stitching and rolled hems. Regardless of the version you choose, you'll be wearing these denim cutoffs on repeat all summer long.

"I love these shorts," a reviewer said. "It's hard for me to find any jeans that stay put, are comfortable, and flattering. These do all three. No sagging, no folding down at the waist constantly. They are not tight on my thighs and just look like they should."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Mid-Length Denim Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $44.50); amazon.com

Be sure to shop these amazing fashion deals before they disappear at midnight PT, and check out all the best last-minute deals from Amazon Prime Day here.

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com