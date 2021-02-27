Trust Us, You Need These $30 Lightweight Joggers on Amazon for Spring

As we head into spring, you'll want to start swapping out your thicker sweats for lightweight joggers. Since cozy loungewear continues to reign supreme for many of us, you might as well invest in a pair of comfy pants that will get you through the next few months of transitional weather. That's where the $30 Laslulu athletic joggers with pockets come into play.
Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, these Amazon joggers feel more like smooth leggings than sweatpants, shoppers say. Available in seven colors — including charcoal gray, periwinkle, and lavender, each with a heathered finish — the pants have exposed seams up the outer side of each pant leg, as well as convenient side pockets and an elastic waistband. They're designed with a loose, tapered fit that leads into cuffed hems at the ankles. The joggers are also machine-washable, though the brand recommends hanging them to dry.
You can choose from sizes small through XXL (a handy size chart is included if you're unsure), and since the fabric makeup includes some spandex, the joggers have enough stretch for everything from at-home workouts to neighborhood walks to lounging on the couch. They're easy to style, too — throw them on with your favorite tee at home, then add a denim jacket and sneakers when you venture out.
"I'm in love with these sweats," one reviewer wrote. "They're warm without being too thick, the yoga pant waist is so much better than the elasticized waist you usually find in these types of pants, and they're not way too long! The pockets are nice and don't hit in a spot to widen the look of my hips. They wash well, too."
Another shopper added: "These pants fit perfect! The color is nice and they look good on. They feel so comfortable against my skin. They were great for working out AND just lounging around my house. I can move easily in these pants. They are cute and comfy!"
Whether you're looking for neutral-colored sweats to go with anything in your wardrobe or a pop of color for the warmer months ahead, you'll find it in these top-rated joggers. And if you act fast, you can save a couple dollars with an Amazon coupon that brings the price down to $30 a pair.
