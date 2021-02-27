Trust Us, You Need These $30 Lightweight Joggers on Amazon for Spring

Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, these Amazon joggers feel more like smooth leggings than sweatpants, shoppers say. Available in seven colors — including charcoal gray, periwinkle, and lavender, each with a heathered finish — the pants have exposed seams up the outer side of each pant leg, as well as convenient side pockets and an elastic waistband. They're designed with a loose, tapered fit that leads into cuffed hems at the ankles. The joggers are also machine-washable, though the brand recommends hanging them to dry.