Watch Model Larsen Thompson's Empowering Dance Video Filmed for Her 18th Birthday

Model and dancer Larsen Thompson is using her latest milestone to spread a message of positivity.

In honor of her 18th birthday (which she celebrated on Monday), the star filmed a stunning dance performance showcasing the strength she’s found through embracing her imperfections.

Larsen starts off by wiping lipstick and eye makeup from her face before going into a beautifully choreographed dance sequence set to Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

“’My Story to the World’ is a personal message shared through dance movement about the challenges and pressures we all face in life around social media,” Thompson tells PEOPLE about the video.

Larsen Thompson Stephane Cardinale/ Corbis/Getty Images

“People think they need to look or act a certain way to feel validated instead of embracing who they are and loving themselves. Self love is about loving your imperfections without the perfect makeup, the perfect pose, the perfect filter,” she says. “You are still beautiful! Our imperfections are perfection, and that is what I wanted to express to the world as I turn 18 years old.”

Thompson choreographed the dance along with Antoine Troupe, while Carrington Scott directed and edited the video, with Camren Bicondova as co-director.

The aspiring actress first gained a following when she was featured in a viral fan video for Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls).” She then went on to star in Sia’s “The Greatest” music video and also performed in Katy Perry‘s “Chained to the Rhythm” music video.