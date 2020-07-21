Larsa Pippen Is 'Twinning' with Daughter Sophia in Matching Butterfly-Print Bikinis

Larsa Pippen and her 12-year-old daughter Sophia are looking more and more alike every day!

The entrepenur and longtime friend of Kim Kardashian West, 46, posted an Instagram photo of the pair wearing matching White Fox Boutique butterfly-print bikinis on Sunday with the caption, “Twinning 🦋 bikini: @whitefoxboutique.”

In the photo, Larsa is sporting a classic triangle style teamed with a sheer wrap and oversized black sunglasses. Sophia, who is striking the same pose as her famous mom, looks all grown up in a similar tie-front top, high-waisted bottoms and '90s-inspired shades.

Gabrielle Union left two yellow heart emojis in the comment section, while fashion designer Philipp Plein added three crown emojis.

While the post garnered a slew of positive comments, a few social media users criticized the star for letting Sophia wear a mature swimsuit. Although she has not yet responded to the haters, the frequent Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest star did clap back at online trolls who spoke up about her split from Scottie Pippen earlier this year.

In May, Larsa shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption. "Find someone who’ll put u first!! 🎶," which drew the ire of some fans of the NBA legend.

"To [sic] bad you didn't put Scottie pippen first," one user wrote in the comments section, to which Larsa quickly replied, "Really? I did everything for him literally everything."

Another user commented "That's what scottie did smh," and Larsa clapped back, "How do u know that?" When the fan brought up the rumors of her committing "adultery first" she didn't hold back.

"Stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about," she replied. "I held him down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore."

Larsa and Scottie got married in 1997 and share four kids: sons Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and daughter Sophia. However, in November 2018, after 21 years of marriage, she filed for divorce from the NBA star and was rumored to have cheated on him.

Image zoom Scottie and Larsa Pippen Sergi Alexander/Getty

Larsa shut down the cheating claims in since-deleted tweets captured by TMZ in April, saying, “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened.”

“Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination,” Larsa continued adding, “Cheating wasn’t the problem.”