Image zoom Jerritt Clark/Getty; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye West wasn’t the only one who gave Kim Kardashian West an extravagant birthday present on Tuesday.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star’s longtime friend Larsa Pippen, 45, also shelled out some serious cash, gifting Kardashian West a diamond chain necklace from celeb-favorite jeweler Jadelle Beverly Hills.

“Oh my gosh, look what Larsa got me for my birthday,” Kardashian West can be heard saying in an Instagram Stories video posted on Tuesday. “Wow! Thank you so much, Larsa. I love you.”

Even Kardashian West’s 3-year-old son Saint was impressed with the bling — he grabs ahold of the silver Cuban link chain in one clip as his mom can be heard saying, “You think this is yours, Saint?”

The KKW Beauty founder showed off Pippen’s gift after revealing that husband West, 42, donated $1 million to to criminal justice organizations Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition in her name.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Larsa Pippen Files for Divorce from NBA Star Husband Scottie After More Than 21 Years of Marriage

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian West tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

The reality star also received dozens of unique flower arrangements, a cake in the shape of her famous figure from fashion designer Alexander Wang and two new additions to her Judith Leiber purse collection: a lemon slice-shaped clutch from makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and a hot dog-shaped clutch from publicist Tracy Romulus.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“What a cutie is Mario. Look what he got me,” Kim says in an Instagram Stories video before accidentally dropping the lemon slice-shaped purse on the floor. “Don’t kill me, Mario,” she adds with a laugh before clarifying: “It is not broken I swear.”

“How amazing is this one?” she says in another video, showing off Romulus’ gift.

Pippen’s pricey birthday present comes after Sunday’s KUWTK episode, in which she found herself at the center of a contentious scene from a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and fellow friend-to-the-Kardashians, Sarah Howard, among others.

RELATED: Kim, Kourtney & Khloé Kardashian Party with Kendall & Kylie Jenner for Larsa Pippen’s Birthday

Pippen, 45, got into an argument with Howard when the latter wanted the group to comfort a woman crying in the bathroom.

Image zoom Joe Scarnici/Getty

“Who cares? It’s not our fault. It’s not our problem,” Pippen says in the episode. “I’m not trying to get to the bathroom and get in someone’s business.”

“Why does it personally offend you that I care that someone is upset in the bathroom?” Howard asks, to which Pippen responds, “You don’t even know the story.”

And when clips of the heated exchange made it to Instagram soon after, fans criticized Pippen for her apparent lack of empathy.

Image zoom MEGA

“Why didn’t she mind her business with Jordyn? Ran to the Hollywoodublocked and TMZ,” one person commented. “Spotlight seeking groupie.”

In screenshots captured by Hollywood Unblocked, Pippen appears to respond to the antagonizing fan, writing: “Actually babe I’m the one who [tried] to stop the stories by telling my friends what was going down. They also have called me told me things about my situation and that’s what friends do!!! But I’m in another country watching a couple fight all night long like what does that have to do with us. We’re drinking enjoying my friends bday trip. The house I wanted us to go to was my longtime friends house.”