We Found a Perfect Dupe of Meghan Markle's Classic Coat on Amazon — for Way Less

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

If there’s one thing we know about Meghan Markle, it’s that she loves a classic wrap coat — specifically her Sentaler Wrap Coat. The timeless outerwear style is one that has remained a staple in the Duchess’s closet for years, even pre-dating her time as a royal.

Meghan owns the Sentaler coat in at least four colors that we can count, including forest green, red, camel, and navy — the color she most recently wore to attend the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey in early November. She wears her Sentaler coats so much, the Canadian fashion brand even re-named the style “The Meghan Coat.”

Image zoom Getty (3)

If want to get a Meghan coat for yourself, but don’t have $1,795 to shell out for her exact style, we have good news! While browsing through Amazon’s fashion section, we discovered this Lark & Ro trench coat looks almost identical to her favorite Sentaler coat. Similar to the Duchess’s jacket, it has an elegant notched collar lapel, knotted tie-front belt, and hits just below the knee. Reviewers are saying it’s the perfect coat for every occasion, meaning you could wear it for a night out just as easily as you could for work.

RELATED: Meghan Markle, Blake Lively, and More Celebs Love This Iconic Dress — and We Found a $30 Lookalike on Amazon

“This lightweight trench is a great option for a coverup when a full trench might be too heavy,” one shopper wrote. “It’s low-profile enough that it wouldn’t look odd wearing indoors either where a trench coat would be. In some cases it could serve as a more elegant type of duster. I could easily see myself wearing this over a dress on my way to the opera, to a business meeting, or just walking around town.”

This near-perfect dupe rings in for just $79, and certain sizes are marked down as little at $47 right now during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale (you’ll have to select the size to see the discount). Even if your size isn’t on sale, $79 is a steal in our books for a coat that will make you feel regal. Scroll down to shop the Lark & Ro trench while you can snag it on sale — and don’t forget to check out the other amazing Cyber Monday fashion deals on Amazon while you’re there.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women’s Lightweight Trench Coat, $47.31–$79; amazon.com