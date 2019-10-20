Amazon Shoppers Say This Work-Perfect Wrap Dress Is Just as Flattering as It Is Comfortable

Image zoom

We all know how hard it can be to find work clothing that is both flattering and comfortable, so when customers do find an unexpected gem, they usually can’t stop talking about it. Amazon shoppers, in particular, are very vocal about their favorite office-appropriate pieces. They’ve already found a great pair of work pants, and now they seem to have found a work-perfect dress in the Lark & Ro Wrap Dress.

It’s easy to see why this adorable frock is so popular. Along with a wrap silhouette that cinches at your waist, the dress also features a demure v-neck and hits right above the knee — making it appropriate to wear in every type of office. The dress is also made from a soft and stretchy material that one shopper described as “so flattering and comfortable.”

The figure-flattering frock comes in 27 stylish colors and prints, so you’ll have no trouble finding an option (or two) that suits your personal style. And did we mention how versatile it is? You can easily take the wrap dress from the boardroom to happy hour in a snap.

Buy It! Lark & Ro Wrap Dress, $33.15—$39; amazon.com

With details like this, it comes as no surprise that more than 600 customers have given the beloved dress an impressive 4.5-star cumulative rating. “This is by far one of the best dresses I have gotten from Amazon. Lark & Ro hit this one out of the park. Beautifully made, nice details, great fabric that is nice and smooth and heavy enough to skim the body and lay nice and smooth. This is a great dress to go from office to cocktails. Looks great alone or with a blazer for cooler weather. I will be getting another 2 or 3 in different colors because when something works THIS well, you stick with it,” raved one shopper.

“THIS. DRESS. It’s just amazing! I rarely write reviews, but It’s so flattering and so classy I just had to,” said another. “Very well made and washed well. I’ve been self-conscious of my tummy area (and in general) since I had my son 3 years ago. I typically avoid more form-fitting dresses, but I decided to give this wrap dress a chance. It’s my new favorite! I got SO many compliments about how good I looked both in person and on pictures from the wedding I attended. I went and bought another color of this dress immediately to wear at another wedding next month. I highly recommend!”

The cute and comfortable dress ranges in size from XS to XL, and the top-rated frock is actually affordable too — seriously, you can snag one for as low as $33 depending on what size and style you choose. The price point will probably come in handy more than once, too, considering all the shoppers who said they love the dress so much they bought it in multiple colors.

