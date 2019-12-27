Amazon Shoppers Can't Tell the Difference Between This $29 Blouse and Their Pricier Tops

Image zoom Amazon

There are few better feelings than getting a compliment on something inexpensive you’re wearing. But what might be even better than that is when someone mistakes what you’re wearing for something much more expensive, which means you scored a luxury-looking style for much, much less.

And that feeling is what’s got so many Amazon shoppers thrilled about Lark & Ro’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Crew-Neck Gathered Blouse. Customers compare the work-appropriate top to their more expensive clothing, but this shirt will cost you as low as $8.21, with all styles $29 or under.

One of the hundreds of five-star reviewers expressed, “I usually buy my professional clothing from Anthropologie, but I didn’t want to spend that kind of money this time … This top exceeded my expectations. It’s well made, comfortable and looks great! I paired it with a simple knee-length skirt for my professional engagement, then changed into jeans with the blouse untucked when I was done. The top looked great dressed up or down. I really couldn’t tell a difference in quality or style between this and my other, higher-end blouses.”

In many reviews, shoppers testify to how flattering the shirt is, how easy it is to wash, and how seamlessly they can dress it up or down depending on where they’re going. While some reviewers caution to size up because the shirt can be tight in the shoulders, they also rave about the “vibrant” and “very pretty” colors and say they get compliments “every time I wear it.”

One happy shopper explained, “It’s a great piece for layering under a suit jacket or sweater in the cold and also light enough and pretty enough to wear with a cute necklace with pants or a skirt in the summer months.”

The billowy blouse is made of 100 percent polyester and features cuffed sleeves for a tapered look. The modest crew neckline makes the blouse an easy everyday work option, but you can also tuck the front of the shirt (the French tuck) into high-waisted jeans and opt for sneakers to go to give it a trendier vibe for happy hour or dinner with friends. Another reason this top is so versatile? It comes in 10 options: four solid colors and six delicate patterns.

Keep things straightforward with black, navy, cerise pink, or faded rose, or bring some spring flowers to your office with florals over dusty pink, emerald green, or navy blue. You can’t go wrong with whichever you choose — especially considering you’ll probably be back for another soon enough, anyway.

