Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Work Dress ‘Stunning,’ and It’s on Sale for as Low as $10 Today

Image zoom

In case you missed it, Amazon is launching dozens of deals across its fashion category throughout the entire month of November. That’s right — the retail giant is offering daily discounts on its customer-loved dresses, jeans, accessories, and more, and it’s not even Cyber Week yet. The best part? Tons of items are under $20, like this best-selling work dress that Amazon shoppers call “stunning.”

The Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Wrap Dress is a number three best-seller in Amazon’s “Wear to Work Dresses” category, thanks to hundreds of customers who say it’s both flattering and professional. The knee-length dress is made from a breathable fabric blend, cinches at the waist, and comes in over 20 colors and prints, featuring delicate florals, leopard print, and stripes. Plus, it’s available in every size from extra small to extra large. Right now, you can grab select styles and sizes on sale for as low as $10, which is a super steal considering it originally retails at over $40.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Wrap Dress in Black Mini Tulip, from $10.65–$37.78 (orig. $42.32); amazon.com, Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Wrap Dress in Navy Trailing Floral, $15.43 (orig. $42.32); amazon.com

“This dress is fantastic. I am a tall and curvy working professional. I needed something easy and comfortable to wear all day. This dress took me through meetings and conferences like a breeze. This fit perfectly and I received so many compliments,” one shopper wrote. “The true wrap style allows for flattering custom fit and easy to maintain modesty while still looking modern and feminine. This dress is wrinkle free, easy care. Overall a win!”

Reviewers note that the dress exceeds their expectations thanks to how soft and flattering it is, and mention it’s just as great for a date night as it is for work. “This dress is a great staple that every woman should have in their wardrobe. It’s so versatile! You can dress it up or down and it’s stretchy and comfy which is a plus,” another customer wrote.

Not to mention, shoppers love the dress so much they’re purchasing multiple colors, and even grabbing it in this popular, sleeveless version ($38.05–$39; amazon.com).

“I have this perfect wrap dress in three colors, and am constantly complimented and asked where I got it. True to size, great fit and easy to style up or down. I’ve worn to cocktail party, business meetings, school event, baby shower. Perfect for a conference or long meeting when AC will be blasting and men in suits are ‘fine’ while women freeze! LOVE this dress and I have it in a sleeveless style, too!”

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, but a handful of styles and sizes are already out of stock — so shop your favorite Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Wrap Dress style now before it’s gone!