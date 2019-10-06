Amazon Shoppers Are So Obsessed With This Under-$35 Dress, They're Calling it the ‘Perfect Work Dress’

Image zoom Amazon

When you’re late for work and rushing to get out the door, there’s no easier outfit choice than a one-and-done dress. And thanks to Amazon shoppers, you don’t have to look far to find a great office-appropriate option.

This super cute dress by Lark & Ro is so flattering and comfortable, multiple shoppers have called it the “perfect work dress.” The adorable frock features a classic scoop-neck neckline and a hemline that hits right above the knee, making it appropriate to wear just about anywhere — including the office.

Besides boasting a fitted, slightly-flared silhouette that looks good on practically every shape and size, the easy-breezy dress features a three-quarter sleeve length that is perfect to wear on chilly fall days. What’s more, it’s made from a super soft material that one shopper described as feeling “almost like your favorite t-shirt.”

Buy It! Lark & Ro Fit and Flare Dress, $14.37–$33.25; amazon.com

For these reasons and more, the cute work-perfect dress has racked up over 60 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon from many customers who say they love the dress so much, they bought it in more than one color. “I am in love with these dresses. I now have them in six colors. I always get compliments when I wear them. Very happy,” said one shopper.

“I love this dress,” raved another. “I ordered it in “spruce” green and I am going back to order more. It is incredibly flattering and hits exactly where I want at the waist. It is not too high or too low. The material is fairly thick and wrinkle resistant. This dress hits right at my knee which makes it perfect for work, but it’s not too matronly if I want to wear out as well.”

The comfy dress ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in 21 stylish colors and prints — so there’s a good chance you can find an option or two that you’ll love. The best part? The fit and flare frock is actually affordable, too! You can score this dress for as low as $14 depending on which style and size you choose, and all colorways are under $35.

