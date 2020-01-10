This Is the 'the Coziest, Comfiest Sweater' Amazon Shoppers Own — and It Comes in Multiple Colors

For a sweater shoppers say feels and looks like luxury, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal

By Claudia Fisher
January 10, 2020 08:59 AM
The only pro to winter weather is that dressing for warmth and comfort takes precedence over being fashion forward. That said, there are tons of sweater options that will keep you snug without making you look like the Michelin Man dressed in pajamas.

Amazon’s label Lark & Ro, for example, has tons of winter-appropriate wardrobe options that shoppers call super comfortable. And one customer-loved sweater in particular is an ideal choice because it’s sleek and won’t contribute bulk under your coat and scarf. 

Buy It! Lark & Ro Women’s Crew Neck Shirttail Hem Sweater, $27.20–$34; amazon.com

The stylish crew-neck sweater has a shirttail hem that makes it easy to pair with both jeans and leggings, and happy customers say the material “feels expensive” and that it will be “your new favorite sweater.” One went as far as to say, “If I could give this six stars, I would!!”

That same wannabe six-star reviewer explained, “I LOVE this sweater! It is loose without looking sloppy and has a very flattering shirttail hem. … I ordered in black and it looks professional and polished, while being the coziest, comfiest sweater I own. I’ve washed (on cold) and dried (on extra low) several times, and I’ve noticed zero shrinkage or color fading. The quality is as good or better as any of my pieces from Nordstrom, at a fraction of the prices.”

The piece is extremely versatile — comfy enough to wear as loungewear but sophisticated enough to dress up — and Amazon shoppers also rave about the quality, softness, and fit of the sweater. Many say that they’ve purchased several colors, and it’s easy to wash (but they recommend you lay flat to dry or dry on a low setting).

You can shop the Lark & Ro top for as low as $27.20, and for a sweater shoppers say looks like luxury, you probably won’t find a better deal.

