Amazon Shoppers Say This Under-$60 Lace Dress Is Perfect for Holiday Parties   

The holiday party season is in full swing, so we’re sure you have a seemingly endless number of soirées and celebrations on your calendars. Thankfully, you don’t have to shop for a new look for each event: Amazon shoppers have found the perfect dress that they say works for every festive occasion.

The Lark and Ro Cap Sleeve Lace Dress features a high neckline, scalloped edges, and a hemline that hits right above the knee, making it appropriate to wear to everything from family dinners to gift exchanges with friends and even to your office holiday party. The contemporary style comes in four pretty colors, including an emerald green shade that is sure to be the hit of any Christmas gathering.

Buy It! Lark and Ro Cap Sleeve Lace Dress, $59; amazon.com

Not only does the flattering lace dress nip in at the waist to help show off your figure, but it also has a keyhole opening at the back and sheer cap sleeves that subtly show off skin. Plus, the versatile piece will look just as cute when worn with strappy heels and bold jewelry as it would when accessorized with warm tights and booties.

For these reasons and more, the party-ready dress has earned itself a near-perfect rating on Amazon. “This is a beautiful dress!” said one shopper. “Very flattering and true to size. I bought it for a holiday party, but will def be able to wear it to weddings and other occasions all year long.” Adds another: “Would definitely order in other colors.”

The dress ranges in size from 0 to 16 and can be yours for less than $60, which is a steal considering you can wear to so many different events this holiday season and beyond. Order one now before your next celebration!

