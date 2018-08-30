What We're Buying: Lara Spencer's Stylish Sunglasses Storage Solution

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring Lara Spencer, host of Flea Market Flip and contributor at Good Morning America, who used her bargain-hunting acumen to find the perfect storage for her giant stash of sunglasses (including the collection she just launched for Tura Eyewear).

“I found this fabulous vintage lucite tray at Brimfield Antique Show and Flea Market last year – it has a hammered tin bottom and is just beautiful. [Editors’ note: Get a similar look here.] I found the perfect spot for it on the ottoman in my bedroom and use it to display and organize the pairs of sunglasses and eyewear I am currently wearing that season. There are 42 frames in the collection I designed for Tura and I really try to rotate them all in to my looks, but that’s a lot to keep organized, so I have three or four pairs of sunglasses and a couple pairs of glasses on there currently: an aviator in navy and gold; vintage-inspired wrap aviators in both silver and gold metal; a big pair of Jackie O-style glasses that I just adore, and two frames for reading or working at the Flea Market Flip workshop.

I keep all the shades and glasses I am not currently using in their cares, labeled in my closet for easy access (my label machine has changed my life!). My tip is, keep things out that you love to wear or look at; as long as the pieces are neatly displayed, it can be a great accessory to your decor. Fun fact: On the same flea marketing trip that I found the fab lucite tray, I also bought an old funky pair of sunglasses for $5 that became the inspiration for one of the best-selling frames in our collection – proving once again that flea markets are filled with treasures, and are the perfect place to find storage solutions AND design inspiration.”