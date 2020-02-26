Lane Bryant Unveils Diverse Collection of Mannequins in Four Different Skin Tones

Lane Bryant just switched-up its mannequin displays in a way that more accurately represents all women.

On Wednesday, the women-founded and women-led fashion brand announced in a press release that it is the first major North American retailer to launch display mannequins in four different skin tones.

The revolutionary collection of 14 full-body mannequins will roll out in Lane Bryant’s Easton, Ohio flagship store, according to a press release, and reflect the brand’s continued commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“We believe in yes. We knock down barriers or find our way around them. We are here because of her. She was, and continues to be, an inspiration for us all,” the brand’s website states.

Last year, Lane Bryant teamed up with style influencer Tanesha Awasthi of Girl with Curves on a collection of 20 trendy yet sophisticated must-have pieces ranging in sizes 12 to 28.

And in 2017, Lane Bryant and luxury designer Prabal Gurung gave curvy girls high-fashion at an affordable price, with a collaboration that comprised of knits, on-trend skirts and tops, and chic coats ranging from $38 – $278.

The latest display mannequin initiative was inspired by the beauty industry’s recent push for larger shade ranges in complexion products, according to the brand.

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty — which launched with a game-changing 50 shades of foundation in 2017 — is often credited with jump-starting the movement. Since then, brands like Makeup Forever, Pur and Flesh have followed, offering complexion products in a wide range of cool, warm and neutral undertones.

The singer and mogul said that she created the line “so that people everywhere would be included.”

Last year other high-profile brands switched-up their typical displays with new curvy mannequins. In June 2019, Nike unveiled a line-up of curvy mannequins at its London flagship as part of a special floor dedicated just to women. The area featured “a full range of athlete figures” with “multiple plus-sized and para-sport mannequins” for the first time in the store’s history.

Old Navy made a similar announcement in extending its mannequin sizing in August 2018, as did Nordstrom in May 2019.