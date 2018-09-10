If you’re a curvy girl who loves dressing up in pretty, feminine and polished pieces, then get excited because Lane Bryant just teamed up with style influencer Tanesha Awasthi of Girl With Curves on a brand new collection full of must-have pieces ranging in sizes 12 to 28. You’ve probably seen Tanesha Awasthi in your social media feeds, whether it’s for her boundary-pushing style that aims to bridge the gap between “straight” and “plus” fashion; her solutions to the toughest beauty problems; or down-to-earth real-life parenting advice. Awasthi loves mixing fashion’s hottest trends with her overall sophisticated style and each piece in the new Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant collection does just that.

The 20-piece collection is marked as Lane Bryant‘s first-ever collaboration with a top style influencer and is full of of gorgeous dresses, cozy sweaters, chic coats and perfect-fitting jeans that all feel just as luxe as they look. Not to mention, each piece in the entire collection retails for under $150!

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite pieces from the brand new Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant collection, available now!

