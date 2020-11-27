Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Oprah Deemed This Parka the ‘Mother of All Winter Coats’ — and It’s 50% Off for the Next 8 Hours

Shortly after Oprah released her annual Favorite Things list on Amazon this month, tons of items sold out. From the coveted Telfar bag to a silk-lined hat, there were several hot-ticket items that shoppers snatched up right away. If you didn’t get the chance to get your hands on one of Oprah’s favorite things, now’s your chance — not only is her favorite winter jacket still in stock, but it’s on super sale right now.

Many cozy winter essentials made Oprah’s list this year, but the Lands’ End Waterproof Winter Parka stands out. Not only did she claim it’s so good it’ll become your new “go-to,” but she deemed it the “mother of all winter coats.”

“Meet the mother of all winter coats,” she wrote. “Whether you’re on an expedition in the Arctic or building a snowman in the front yard, this is your new go-to. It’s totally waterproof with sealed seams, wind-blocking construction, and a removable faux-fur hood, and it’s insulated with a high-tech cold-weather-proof down. And the white? Killer.”

The coat usually retails for a whopping $300, but thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal, you can snag it for just $150 until 3 a.m. ET on Amazon. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the cheapest it’s ever been on the site.

Buy It! Lands’ End Waterproof Winter Parka, $149.98 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com

The coat comes in several colors like black, red, and white, and is available in a wide variety of sizes, including tall, petite, and plus size options. Shoppers say it’s heavy duty, but has a comfortable fit and is “casually stylish.”

“I needed an affordable heavy-duty winter coat that would keep me warm, repel water, have lots of pockets and still feel comfortable in the car,” one customer wrote. “I also wanted something I could layer underneath without feeling like the Pillsbury Dough Boy. This coat meets ALL the requirements! It's built like a tank but without the weight.”