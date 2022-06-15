Travis Barker's Son Landon Launches boohooMAN Line, Shares How Kourtney Is Influencing the Family Style
Punk rock runs in the Barker family — but as it turns out when it comes to style, Travis Barker can learn a thing or two from his son Landon Barker.
On Tuesday night, Landon celebrated the launch of his co-designed collection with fashion company boohooMAN at the Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. To mark the occasion, Landon spoke to PEOPLE about all things fashion, the collection and how his rockstar dad influenced his style evolution.
"As a baby, he would always put me in cool old rock band tees. But honestly, I would say I got my dad into fashion more than he got me into fashion because when I was younger, all my dad would wear is black Dickies and a punk rock t-shirt for years," Landon, 18, tells PEOPLE of Travis' influence on his style.
"I would just wear random stuff or I'd just dress super high-fashion. And then, when he started being with his wife, he started stepping up his fashion a little bit, just so he can get on her level," he added of his new stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, whom Travis, 46, wed last month in Portofino, Italy.
He continued, "[For] the longest time I was even more fashionable than my dad I'd say, but he stepped it up a lot. Now he can out-dress me."
The singer-songwriter attributes his interest in fashion to the days traveling on tour with his dad.
"I would say that even when I was younger, I would be on tour with my dad and there would be... obviously I'd have to pack my stuff and bring it on tour because I'd go on tour for months at a time," he says. "And when I would go on tour, I would only wear a certain pair of black jeans. Cause I only liked the fit of them and everybody would be like, 'Change, you need to wear something else.' Or I'd wear the same leather jacket every single day. And that's kind of how I knew. That's how I knew that I liked fashion. I knew what I liked and I knew what I didn't."
When it came to the collection, Landon's one non-negotiable was that it represented him "as a person" and his "rockstar-ish" and "grungy, punk rock style." The collection features pieces ranging from classic leather jackets, to pinstripe trousers, distressed t-shirts, biker jackets and pearl-detailed tank tops.
His favorites from the collection include a leather jacket with a skull pin on it, which gives it the small Landon touch he appreciates. He also loves the distressed knot graphic badge detail jumper, because it gives him "old RAF Simons vibes — it's sick."
"I had a custom skull necklace made gosh, four or five years ago and they even asked me for a photo of it. I sent a photo of it, didn't really know what it was for, and I end up seeing all the jackets [with] the exact same skull chain, but in a pin form. That's really cool," he says of the croc vegan leather pin detail biker jacket.
And though the clothing drop is technically under the "mens collections," the punk-rocker assures that it was tailored for "literally everybody" to wear.
"I don't think it's just for men, at all. Literally anybody can wear it. There's pink shirts that are made of sheer and they're mesh with cool designs on them. There's oversized leather jackets. There's oversized hoodies. There's a bedazzled skull jacket," he says. "It's very unisex — it's for everybody and anybody who appreciates my style or the way I dress."
RELATED: Every Must-See Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Glam Italian Wedding Weekend
At the launch party, aside from Travis, Landon's sisters Alabama Barker and Atiana de la Hoya stepped out to support, making the occasion a family affair. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio were also present at the celebration.
At one point, Landon also got on stage and performed his hit song "Die in California" — which is featured on Machine Gun Kelly's latest album Mainstream Sellout — among others.
Fans can shop the boohooMAN x Landon Barker collection now.
