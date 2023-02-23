Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio Make Milan Fashion Week Debut as a Couple Wearing Coordinating Prada Looks

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio just brought their young love to a whole new scene: Milan Fashion Week.

At Prada's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show on Thursday, the Gen Z pair made their fashion week debut in looks designed by the house that were completely opposite in colorway, but somehow coordinating in the way the couple's outfits do.

Barker (the 19-year-old son and stepson of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian respectively) wore a tailored black suit with a V-neck blazer that showed off his chest tattoos. He also sported Chelsea boots, a crossbody bag and dangling silver earrings with a cross pendant on one hoop and a triangle charm on the other.

Meanwhile, D'Amelio, 18, donned a gray strapless mini dress layered under a billowing cream chiffon trench coat and teamed with white Mary Jane shoes. For accessories, the TikToker toted around a gray handbag and wore what appeared to be the same earring design as her boyfriend's.



On Instagram, the D'Amelio Show star gave a behind-the-scenes look at how the twosome glammed up for the event. In a photo carousel taken in a hotel, D'Amelio is seen chatting with her beau who sits in a chair while getting his hair styled.

Barker, who's previously collaborated with boohooMAN, also shared a selfie of the two, snapped in the backset of a car, on his Instagram Story. He bites his lip while she gives off a serious pose.

Barker's step-aunt Kendall Jenner was also at the Prada show for a rare runway appearance.



Before touching down in the fashion capital, the teens, who were first linked last June, attended their first Grammys as a couple. Of course they stepped out in matching gothic glam looks for the red carpet occasion.

The Dancing with the Stars winner wore a fresh-off-the-runway Carolina Herrera black tulle mini dress with ruffles on the side. She rounded out the piece with platform black heels and diamond jewelry. Barker spruced up in a daring Alexander McQueen suit and Eéra jewelry.

What really tied the two outfits together, though, was their matching manicures done by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce in collaboration with CND. The stars both rocked matching black nails with silver chain enhancements that Boyce described as "classy" yet "edgy."



The star-studded award shows came on the heels of the couple's first joint interview at the Spotify's Best New Artist party, during which D'Amelio opened up about her and Barker's budding romance.

"There's been so many things that have happened since we've started dating," she told ET. "Whether it was Dancing with the Stars or his own music journey. And it's been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It's always been very fun."