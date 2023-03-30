Lana Del Rey Sparks Engagement Rumors with Dazzling Ring on the Red Carpet: See the Bling

The "A&W" singer, who keeps her dating life fairly private, stepped out on a recent red carpet wearing a ring that sparked speculation she's engaged to music industry exec Evan Winiker

By
Published on March 30, 2023 03:48 PM
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty

Lana Del Rey is rocking some buzzy bling!

The superstar singer, 37, wore what looks to be a vintage-style, three-stone engagement ring earlier this month at the Billboard Women in Music event.

Images from the red carpet show the singer-songwriter happily holding her left hand up for photographers, while beaming in a belted, yellow lace dress. The sparkling piece of jewelry, worn on her left ring finger, features a round, brilliant cut center stone, flanked by two smaller stones set on a gold band.

A source told Billboard earlier this week that Del Rey is engaged to Evan Winiker, a music industry exec.

Winiker works as managing director for Range Media Partners and handles clients including Daya, Disco Biscuits and MAX, the publication noted. A musician himself, the 40-year-old was also a member of Steel Train, a now-defunct band that counted Jack Antonoff among its members.

A representativefor Del Rey did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

While the "A&W" singer has been fairly low-key about her dating life, Del Rey still managed to make headlines with her relationships.

Lana Del Rey Is Engaged to Evan Winiker
Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker. getty (2)

Since her album Born to Die propelled her to fame in 2012, she has been linked to a number of creatives, from musicians to photographers.

Most recently, she was linked to Salem musician Jack Donoghue. The Grammy winner was previously engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, and has also spent time with G-Eazy, Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini and Scottish singer Barrie-James O'Neill in the past.

Although the "Snow on the Beach" singer has said she doesn't have a type, she knows what she wants in a potential partner. She told Rolling Stone in 2014 that she thrives in intense relationships and has "an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people."

One such platonic relationship is equally all love.

​​Last week during her Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift gave her friend a sweet shout-out, encouraging her Swifties to try out Del Rey's latest LP.

"I do want to talk about something," Swift began, "because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

