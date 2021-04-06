Lana Condor to Host the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards

Regina King, Rose Byrne, Leslie Odom Jr. and many other stars will present during the 23rd annual awards show on April 13

Lana Condor has a new gig!

The To All the Boys series star, 23, is set to host the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) — which celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design — live on Twitter on April 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Those up for awards include costume designers from Oscar-nominated films One Night in Miami, Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Golden Globe-nominated shows Schitt's Creek, Euphoria, Emily in Paris and Unorthodox.

Presenters throughout the night will include Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, Regina King, Carey Mulligan, Niecy Nash, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amanda Seyfried.

LANA CONDOR TO HOST THE 23rd CDGA (COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD AWARDS) Image zoom Credit: Jonny Marlow

The virtual event, sponsored by Campari, will also honor a Distinguished Collaborator who will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Leading up to the show, the Costume Designers Guild Awards' Instagram page has been sharing "Behind the Seams" interviews with a few of the nominees.

Most recently, Emma costume designer Alexandra Byrne and The Queen's Gambit's Gabriele Binder discussed "their common thread" working with star Anya Taylor Joy. In another episode, Mank designer Trish Summerville and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey's Michael Wilkinson discuss designing for a black and white film and playing with patterns and textures. Other nominees including Trayce Gigi Field (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Ami Goodheart ("Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd), Tom Broecker (Saturday Night Live) and Lou Eyrich (The Prom) have also made an appearance on the virtual series.

Last January, A-listers like Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling and Catherine O'Hara attended the CDGAs in Beverly Hills. While this year's ceremony is virtual, it'll still be a star-filled night.