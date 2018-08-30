Lana Condor Dresses Nothing Like To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lara Jean in Real Life

The Riker Brothers

Fans of Netflix’s hit rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before have fallen in love with more than just the romance between Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky (and the sweet chemistry between the leads, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo). They’re also obsessed with Lara Jean’s hip, fun clothes — something that Kavinsky actually compliments her on in the film. And Condor, who plays Lara Jean, is just as obsessed. But the star admits that her offscreen wardrobe couldn’t be more different from LJ’s (but that didn’t stop her from stealing a few key pieces from her character’s closet for posterity). We caught up with the breakout star to find out about her own fashion sense, what she’s loving right now and how she can’t wait to see Lara Jeans everywhere come Halloween.

People are obsessed with Lara Jean’s look in the movie. How does it compare to your own style in high school?

Oh, in high school I wore a uniform! But in real life, Lara Jean is so much more stylish than I am. I honestly dress like a man. Like, I wear sweatpants and T-shirts all the time. I wish I could be more like Lara Jean in that. That’s something that we differ in, for sure. But yeah it’s been really crazy — people are going out and buying what she wore in the movie. People are so excited about what she wore, and I hope people will be her for Halloween! I’m seeing [people say] that already.

Did you keep anything from Lara Jean’s wardrobe?

Absolutely, I stole so much stuff. I love her style! I took her overalls. I took her shoes. I took her sweatshirt. What else did I take? I took a shirt. A coat. I took a lot of it! I was like, I worked hard for this! Production’s probably like, “Lana, we really need it back.”

The wardrobe question on everyone’s mind: Did Lara Jean sleep in her wet nightgown after the hot tub scene?

Oh my god, that’s so funny! Yes, I guess that doesn’t really make much sense. I actually questioned that when we were shooting, because I was like, Lara Jean wakes up in the same nightgown she was just sopping wet in. What was sold to me was, Lara Jean dried it before she went to bed. But I don’t know! We’ll just go with that.

What’s the one thing you can’t stop wearing right now?

I have this big, old, oversize Levi’s denim jacket, and I honestly think it might be for a dude. And on the back it says “Catch feelings, not waves,” which I love because I’m very emotional. I got it actually at a Teen Vogue party. So I’ve been wearing that pretty much every day. And I’m really obsessed with Nike, so I’m wearing a lot of Nike sweatpants. I wish I had something cooler to say, like, Oh I’m wearing a lot of Jimmy Choos. Ooh! I just got a fun pair of Birkenstocks. Birkenstocks are highly underrated. They are so comfortable.

And what about beauty? It looks like you like to experiment with different looks, from your Instagram.

I wash my face with Boscia’s charcoal cleanser, because I think it cleanses really well. And then I spray my face with witch hazel. And then I’m obsessed with this skincare brand that I’ve been using forever, it’s called 5YINA. It basically takes ancient holistic Chinese skincare medicine, and they put it into oils, and sprays and balms for your face. And for makeup, I’ve been using a lot of IT Cosmetics and Tarte. But I love makeup, so I just slap it all on my face. Like, I just want it all on my face. I just love makeup!

This interview has been edited for clarity.