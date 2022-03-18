Lana Condor Shares How She's Prepping Her Skin Ahead of Her Wedding — and It Includes Lots of Sheet Masks

Lana Condor is taking a laid-back approach to her wedding day.

"Growing up, I knew I always wanted to get married and have a beautiful wedding but I wasn't like Pinterest-ing or figuring out every detail," Condor says. "Anthony and I are both pretty go with the flow. So as we plan, we're just going with what we feel in the moment."

But, the Neutrogena global brand ambassador is starting to fine-tune her skincare routine in anticipation of her big day.

"I'm going to drink a lot of water," she says about her pre-wedding beauty prep. "I actually carry around a gallon with me when I work because I really genuinely think that drinking water helps my skin not dull. I'm also going to use my gua sha [face massage tool]. I'm definitely going to do masks because the morning of, I want to be as relaxed as possible."

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Credit: David Poller Photography/Getty

Another wedding-day must-have? The brand's Hydro Boost moisturizer, she says. "It performs very well under makeup," she adds. "I've used hundreds of moisturizers and sometimes they will peel when you apply foundation. But, for me at least, the Hydro Boost moisturizer doesn't do that under makeup. It's almost like a little bit of a primer."

As for her wedding day hairdo, Condor says she's leaning toward a half-up, half-down style.

She also has some big ideas for wedding cuisine. "I'm such a big foodie," she says. "My goal is to have the best food ever ⁠— a selection of all my [favorites]."

Condor says she is admittedly stoked for the moment the ceremony gets underway.

"I'm most looking forward to seeing [De La Torre] as I walk down the aisle," she says. "I'm [also] really looking forward to my dad walking me down the aisle. I'm already crying about that."

Lana Condor Interview for Neutrogena Credit: Anthony De La Torre

On top of wedding planning, Condor has been plenty busy filming various projects including the upcoming Looney Tunes live-action film Coyote vs Acme.

Since being on set can mean long hours with heavy makeup under heavy lights, Condor is extra vigilant about cleaning her face at the end of the day.

"When I get home, sometimes I'm so exhausted my fiancé will keep Neutrogena wipes at the ready," Condor says.

When she doesn't immediately crash after a long day, she'll follow a more comprehensive regimen.

"I [use wipes] and then I use my cleanser and moisturizer," she adds. "Something that I hold really dear is a hyaluronic acid serum, which is really, really good as well. Then, I have this all-natural face spray that has lavender to help you sleep, so I'll spray that to help me unwind and go to bed."

Lana Condor Credit: Netflix

While Condor has worked on countless projects over the years and had many different beauty looks as a result, the To All the Boys movies have had the biggest impact on her beauty POV.

"I was the proudest of that [project] because in the first movie she's not wearing any makeup, and in the second movie she starts to wear a little bit more, and then in the third movie she's become a woman and you can see that through the way that we do her hair and her makeup."