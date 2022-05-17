Lana Condor Is Ready to Tie the Knot: 'We Definitely Don't Plan on a Long Engagement'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lana Condor is ready to say "I do" to fiancé Anthony De La Torre — the sooner the better.

In a joint interview to discuss their new Amazon Handmade wedding collection, Condor and De La Torre reveal to PEOPLE exclusively how they're preparing for the big day. In fact, that momentous occasion could occur sooner than we think.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We definitely don't plan on doing the long engagement mainly because we've been together for so long. We're like, 'Let's do this,'" says Condor, 25. "But I will say that we're in the process right now of wedding planning."

Condor says that De La Torre, 28, is "just as involved" in helping to plan the romantic affair, which is something she feels "very fortunate" for.

"He's in every meeting. He's very supportive and he has his ideas," she continues. "So, I think it's a pretty equal partnership when it comes to planning. I think the only thing that I might be a little bit more intense about is probably the food, because I am such a foodie, that there are very specific foods that I would like to be in the wedding."

Condor and De La Torre announced their engagement in January. They have been together for nearly seven years.

Prior to getting engaged, the To All the Boys I Love Before star was "dropping hints left and right" to get De La Torre to pop the question.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Like, 'Hey, it's Christmas. I would love a certain present,'" she recalls. "I was definitely dropping hints left and right. And I was pretty hopeful. We've been together for six and a half years, basically. And so I kind of was like, 'I think it's time to get something.'"

Fortunately for Condor, De La Torre was also ready to take the leap (even asking her father for his blessing under the guise that he was "teaching me how to make banana bread, which was not a great cover") and plotting out his Mexico proposal months in advance — but he was "nervous" about his plan falling through.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Engagement Photos Credit: Jac Dodge Photography

"The moment I came up with the plan, I was just a nervous wreck," De La Torre says. "Once I finally got the ring, I was always checking to make sure that I didn't lose it. I probably looked like a crazy person. ... Every 15 minutes, I would check where I had put it in my backpack to make sure."

But it all worked out according to plan. "It was just really beautiful. Lana's parents were there, and her brother [Arthur]. Yeah, it was exactly as I hoped it would be," adds De La Torre.

Now that the couple is in full wedding planning mode, they are teaming up with Amazon Handmade to launch their very own wedding collection. The twosome curated a collection of items crafted by artisans and makers around the globe that will benefit the wedding needs of all engaged couples.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Engagement Photos Credit: Jac Dodge Photography

"I would say that us as a couple, we're pretty silly and we're pretty goofy in our taste. Sometimes I wish we had a little bit more of a specific taste, but we kind of go for goofy, fun, feel-good products," says Condor. "I think what's so interesting and what we found was very, very fun, was when we were kind of curating the product list, you can find the most unique things — kind of like things that are funny, almost, too."