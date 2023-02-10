Lana Condor Reveals How She Knew She Found the Perfect Wedding Dress: 'It Felt the Most Me'

Lana Condor has already checked one major thing off her wedding to-do list: finding the perfect dress.

The actress, who got engaged to her longtime love Anthony De La Torre last year, tells PEOPLE that the wedding-planning process has been a lot to handle, but she has already picked out her dress for the big day.

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty

"I got the dress," Condor, 25, tells PEOPLE with a smile on her face at Kate Spade's fall 2023 presentation in New York City on Friday. Picking it out was actually pretty easy, she shares, because she knew right away that it was the one.

"Oh, it felt the most me," she says of the moment she put it on and looked in the mirror. "I just felt the most me. I felt the most Lana. I felt the most comfortable."

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star, who is a huge fan of fashion, carries that sartorial mentality into everything she wears, she says.

"I feel like you should dress in what makes you feel safe," she says. "I always want to feel safe in my body, and I always want to feel comforted, so I put pieces together that make me feel that way. I carried that through for my wedding dress."

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Throughout her wedding-planning process, Condor tells PEOPLE that she's learned a lot about the details that such an event requires. "I should have known," she says with a laugh, adding, "It's all the little things!"

She might be turning to a new Kate Spade bag to manage all that stress, though. While checking out the fashion house's newest collection, Condor spotted a handbag that she says would be the perfect addition to her collection.

"I'm planning a wedding, so I'm trying to stay inspired because it can be very stressful," she says before pointing to a bag with "Love" written across it. "I need that bag, so that any time I get stressed, I can just look at the bag. I'll feel the love, the calm."

Condor's keeping any more details about her wedding under wraps — including when her big day is. She cannot wait, however, to marry De La Torre.

When she shared her engagement news on Instagram last year, she wrote, "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere."

Lana Condor, Anthony De La Torre. Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

In March last year, Condor gushed to PEOPLE about starting the wedding planning process and how excited she was to marry her "person."

"I'm very, very, very excited," she said. "Anthony is my absolute best friend. He's my person... He's that warrior that's been with me every step of the way over the past six years of my world changing. I just always want to be by his side and he's been the most supportive person in my career. He's my warrior rock. Times where I just feel like I can't do anything or I'm deeply exhausted — he's always been there."

"I wake up every morning, and I see my ring and I'm just so happy and grateful for him," Condor added.