Lana Condor Wore the Cutest Heart Earrings from This Jennifer Lopez-Loved Jewelry Brand

Lana Condor loves to wear her heart on her sleeve ears. Lately, we've noticed the To All the Boys I Loved: Always and Forever star has had an affinity for heart-shaped jewelry, which seems fitting since her new rom-com just came to Netflix. She shared some of her "lewks" on Instagram for the virtual press tour of the third franchise movie, and we were immediately swooning over her gorgeous heart statement earrings from a brand Jennifer Lopez happens to love for ear candy, too: BaubleBar.