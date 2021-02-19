Lana Condor Wore the Cutest Heart Earrings from This Jennifer Lopez-Loved Jewelry Brand

Lana Condor loves to wear her heart on her
sleeve ears. Lately, we've noticed the To All the Boys I Loved: Always and Forever star has had an affinity for heart-shaped jewelry, which seems fitting since her new rom-com just came to Netflix. She shared some of her "lewks" on Instagram for the virtual press tour of the third franchise movie, and we were immediately swooning over her gorgeous heart statement earrings from a brand Jennifer Lopez happens to love for ear candy, too: BaubleBar.
Condor's sleek, gold-plated stunners feature three cutout hearts stacked on top of one another, hanging just below the jawline. The hearts are embellished with dainty pearl accents for a chic, feminine flare that looked cute with her white lace dress. At $42 a pair, the Gerwyn Drops are one of the most affordable earrings worn by celebrities.
While they're from BaubleBar's Valentine's Day collection, Condor has proven that we can wear our heart accessories beyond the holiday. Earlier in the week, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories wearing the brand's Herz Earrings, a teeny tiny red heart stud bedazzled with gemstones.
They've been so popular since their release earlier this year that the tiny studs are already sold out — but you can join the waitlist to get notified when they get restock.
According to the brand, she's also worn the Spectrum Heart Earrings, which are also sold out. Considering the other pieces she's worn have been major hits, it's safe to assume her Gerwyn Drops are the next to go.
Clearly Condor isn't the only one with a love for heart jewelry, so add a pair of the dangly heart statement earrings to your cart before they're gone.
Buy It! BaubleBar Gerwyn Drops, $42; baublebar.com