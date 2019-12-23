Lana Condor Wore the Comfy Sneakers Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns

Image zoom Lana Condor/Instagram; Allbirds

Lana Condor is a girl after our own hearts. When she’s not playing Laura Jean Covey in To All the Boys I Loved Before or attending fabulous galas, she’s traveling around the world and documenting it all on Instagram. During one of her latest adventures earlier this month in Cái Răng, Condor shared a photo sitting on a boat enjoying a banh mi sandwich.

“Today, I had breakfast on a floating market in the Mekong delta. I had the freshest Banh Mi & Pineapples ever. It was magical,” she captioned the post. But while all eyes were glued to her delicious-looking sandwich, ours were stuck on the pair of familiar sneakers she was wearing.

As we suspected (and confirmed) her shoes are in fact from Allbirds — the sustainable footwear brand behind the comfy sneakers practically everyone in Hollywood owns, including Emma Roberts, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, and even her co-star Noah Centineo. It’s proving to be a shoe loved by all generations of Hollywood.

While the most popular style among the stars is the classic Wool Runner sneaker, Condor opted for a pair of Wool Runners from Mizzle collection, the brand’s newest water-resistant shoes (which makes sense because, well, she was on a boat). Despite having the same appearance as the classics, the Mizzle sneakers are made with the brand’s new Puddle Guard technology that essentially repels water droplets by making them bead up and roll off the material’s surface.

Like all Allbirds sneakers, they are designed with its signature cozy merino wool (just a thicker layer of it) and and have reinforced SweetFoam soles. The Wool Runner Mizzles come in four colors — natural gray, natural black, savanna night navy, and the harvest mauve-y color Condor wore — and retail for $115, which is a pretty fair price considering their extreme comfort level and the fact that they’ll keep your feet dry.

Condor’s exact color has been so popular, it’s now sold out in every size. But you can snag a pair of the classic Wool Runners in the same color (and for $20 less). If you’re in need of a comfy and dry shoe for winter, take a page from Condor’s book and add these sneakers to your rotation.

Image zoom Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runners, $95; allbirds.com