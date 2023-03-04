Lala Kent Slashes Price of Makeup Collab with Raquel Leviss After Alleged Affair Scandal

Lala Kent slashed the price of her makeup collab with Raquel Leviss following the news of Leviss' alleged affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval.

Kent, 32, and Leviss, 28, teamed up last year to launch their eyeshadow palette "The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette" under Kent's beauty brand Given Them Lala Beauty. The palette's name was inspired by Kent calling Leviss that particular term on Vanderpump Rules.

But after the news broke on Friday that Sandoval, 39, and Ariana Madix, 37, split because the TomTom Bar co-owner allegedly cheated with Leviss, Kent has cut the palette's original price of $42 in half — valuing it at $20.

Kent shared a screenshot announcing that the kit was on sale, writing, "EVERYTHING MUST GO."

She also reposted the Instagram Story of Give Them Lala Beauty's account, which showed off the discounted item.

Kent also shared a screen recording on her Instagram Story deleting her announcement post of the collab with Leviss from her feed — set to "Patiently Waiting" by 50 Cent feat. Eminem.

As of Saturday, the palette is sold out.

Several Vanderpump Rules stars have spoken out about the alleged affair scandal, including Kent and Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy.

"I've been telling y'all!" Kent commented beneath James Kennedy's Instagram post announcing the news. "Everyone said I was a 'bully'. It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."

The mom of 23-month-old daughter Ocean also went off on Sandoval and Leviss on her Instagram Story.

"I've seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you just don't like that," she said of Sandoval. "But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f--- up. I'm eating good the next time I see you."

Of Leviss, she wrote, "I suggest you get some energy for me. You're gonna need it."

While getting her hair done, Kent posted a TikTok saying that Madix has given her permission to publicly slam Sandoval and Leviss.

"All right you guys, I've talked to Ariana and she's given me full consent to torch these motherf---ers. Get ready 'cause I have only just begun. You're welcome," Kent said in the clip.

Madix learned about Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair on Wednesday. That night, she was at a venue in Los Angeles supporting her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

While there, a selfie video that was sexual in nature from Leviss popped up on Tom's phone. Madix then began scrolling and saw their history of inappropriate texts.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added.

Another source told PEOPLE earlier on Friday that Madix and Sandoval had been having problems "for a while" but that learning of this "was the final straw for Ariana" after nine years together.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider said.

Madix, Leviss and Sandoval could not be reached for comment, and have not publicly addressed the allegations.

Fans will likely see the drama play out on season 10 of the Bravo series, which is airing now. A source close to production told PEOPLE that "cameras are rolling right now."

