Lala Kent Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics of Wedding Dress She Would Have Worn to Postponed Nuptials

Lala Kent posts never-before-seen photos of wedding dress she would have worn to April 2020 Nuptials

Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett have yet to tie the knot, but she's been ready to walk down the aisle for nearly two years.

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star — who's been candid about the challenges of planning a wedding amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic — posted four photos on Instagram of the gown she would've worn to her April 2020 wedding date, had everything gone according to plan.

"In honor of having a beautiful conversation with my stylist and dear friend @alexandrareneestyle [Alexandra Renee Scott], I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020," she captioned the Instagram post.

The long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder dress was custom-made for Kent by Pronovias and Scott. It featured a long train and veil adorned with delicate stitching that paid homage to her dad, who died in 2018 after a stroke and a car accident.

"Alex surprised me with 'Dad' written inside of a heart, that was going to be on my veil," the Bravo celeb shared, adding, "This was the very first fitting. 3 days later, the nation locked down due to COVID-19."

Kent and Emmett (a Hollywood producer) first announced they were postponing their wedding in March 2020.

"We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement in March of last year. "We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority."

In June, the pair postponed their wedding again due to the virus, saying they now plan to marry in 2022.

The couple had another milestone to celebrate this year though — the birth of their daughter Ocean in March.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever," Kent wrote alongside an adorable photo of the newborn's face announcing the birth. "This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love."